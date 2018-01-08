2017-18 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions and Odds Entering Divisional Round

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The rest of the postseason could serve as a chance for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to further cement his case to be the NFL MVP.

Brady, who last won the award in 2010, is seen as the favorite despite facing charges at his crown from a wide array of contenders throughout the regular season.

Although the 40-year-old is the favorite, he might not receive all the first-place votes given the recent performances of one young star.

Below is an updated look at the NFL MVP race heading into the divisional round of the playoffs.

Tom Brady, QB, New England (Odds: -300)

Brady is getting closer to adding the 2017 NFL MVP next to his trophies from 2007 and 2010 in his always-growing collection of awards.

The Patriots signal-caller led the NFL in passing with 4,577 yards and was third in the league in touchdowns with 32.

Brady threw for at least 200 yards in 15 of his 16 starts, and in the lone game he failed to reach that mark, he tossed for 190 yards in Week 17 against the New York Jets.

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The 18-year NFL veteran stormed to the front of the MVP race early in the season by throwing over 300 yards in three of his first four games.

Brady has the numbers to back up any first-place vote for him, and there's a decent chance he'll be playing for a spot in the Super Bowl after knocking off the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

The only thing going against Brady would be the late-season performances of Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley. If voters believe the Rams star did enough at the end of the regular season to earn the award, they could take some votes away from Brady.

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams (+200)

Failing to win at home in the wild-card round might hurt Gurley a bit since he won't play as deep into the postseason as Brady, but that doesn't discount what he was able to do in December.

Gurley ran for 158 yards in the Rams' Week 15 demolition of the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field and followed that up with 276 total yards in a Week 16 win over the Titans that clinched the NFC West for the Rams.

Harry How/Getty Images

The Georgia product didn't play in Week 17, but he was able to eclipse the 100-yard mark for the final time this season in Saturday's wild-card loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Gurley earned a place in the MVP discussion by recording 2,093 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his second season in the NFL, but whether it will be enough to topple Brady and his resume remains to be seen.

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

If he hadn't suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Rams in Week 14, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would have been the first player mentioned in the MVP discussion.

Despite missing the last three regular-season games and however many contests the Eagles participate in through the postseason, he still deserves some consideration for the prestigious award.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Before his injury, Wentz threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns, a total that is one more than Brady recorded in 16 games.

The case for the 25-year-old gets stronger when you look at the struggles the Eagles have experienced on offense with backup Nick Foles under center.

Foles has only been able to record 439 passing yards in three games, and he lacks chemistry with the Eagles wide receivers.

Wentz won't receive every first-place vote as he might have done if he were still healthy, but don't be surprised to see his name high up in the results given the success he achieved when he was on the field.

Prediction: 1. Brady, 2. Gurley, 3. Wentz

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

All statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

Odds obtained from OddsShark.com.