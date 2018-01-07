Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball Help Lakers Crush Hawks to Snap 9-Game Losing Streak

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their nine-game losing streak in style with a 132-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Eight players reached double figures for Los Angeles in a battle of the two worst teams in the NBA by record, with Brandon Ingram leading the way with 20 points. Lonzo Ball added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his second game back from his shoulder injury, helping the Lakers improve to 12-27.

Atlanta is now a league-worst 10-29 after losing its third game in a row.

The Lakers had been in a tailspin with just three wins in their previous 20 games. They have been dealing with trade rumors and most recently LaVar Ball calling out head coach Luke Walton, saying he "doesn't have control of the team no more," per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN discussed the team overcoming the controversy for a hot start:

The Lakers only held a 29-27 lead after the first quarter but broke out with a 21-5 run to start the second, eventually going up 66-48 at intermission.

Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation noted one major difference between the teams at halftime:

The lead never changed from there, with Los Angeles staying at least 10 points ahead in the entire second half.

While it was a balanced effort offensively, Ingram was the most impressive with his 6-of-7 shooting, adding seven assists. He made plays on both ends of the court in the win:

Ball was clearly not deterred from his father's comments, filling up the box score with his eighth double-double of the season and this big dunk:

While there are still questions about his shooting, the Lakers remain a better team with him on the court as he finished plus-11 for the game. Ingram especially seems to work well with the rookie point guard, reaching 20 points in back-to-back contests.

The all-around effort was enough for the Lakers to win their first home game since Nov. 21.

Dennis Schroder tried to single-handedly keep the Hawks in the game, finishing with a game-high 27 points and five assists.

He was especially impressive in the first half, scoring 18 points in a variety of ways:

Unfortunately, this wasn't enough to prevent what is arguably a new lowest point of the year for Atlanta.

The Hawks are now more than halfway through their five-game road trip that will conclude with games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Lakers will have a day off before taking on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.