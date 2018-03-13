Report: Avery Williamson, Jets Agree to Contract After 4 Years with Titans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Linebacker Avery Williamson has reportedly agreed to a deal that will have him playing for the New York Jets next season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the news Tuesday.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2014, Williamson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old has started every game over the past two seasons, setting a career high with 104 tackles in 2016.

The 2016 season also saw Williamson rate as the NFL's best linebacker against the run, per Pro Football Focus:

Williamson followed that up by being a solid defender against the pass last season:

Williamson remained a productive force for the Titans defense in 2017. He finished second on the team with 92 total tackles and had three sacks as an inside linebacker.

That do-it-all ability made Williamson one of the most valuable and under-the-radar free agents this offseason. He's capable of disrupting games as a run-stopper, pass-defender and pass-rusher.

Given Williamson's age and skill level, there's every reason to expect he will be able to hold his present value throughout the duration of his contract. The Jets were searching for a boost at linebacker and wound up finding a player who is going to be an integral piece of the puzzle as they push for the postseason in 2018.