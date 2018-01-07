Yannick Ngakoue Says Richie Incognito Used Racial Slurs During Bills vs. Jaguars

After his team's 10-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said Richie Incognito used racial slurs during the game:

Incognito, an 11-year veteran at guard, was selected to the Pro Bowl this season for the third year in a row, giving him four appearances in his career.

However, this is not the first time the 34-year-old has been accused of using racist insults.

While a member of the Miami Dolphins, he harassed teammate Jonathan Martin and caused him to eventually leave the team. His bullying included several racial taunts against the tackle, as well as the use of the n-word in a voicemail, per Barry Petchesky of Deadspin.

Incognito tried to defend his reputation after the incident.

"I'm not a racist," the veteran said, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. "And to judge me by that one word is wrong."

His peers once voted him the league's dirtiest player, and he has a reputation for being a bully that goes back to his time playing at Nebraska.

Incognito suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's game and was forced to leave early, although he and the rest of the offensive line held Ngakoue to just one tackle after finishing with 12 sacks during the year.

