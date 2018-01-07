Cam Jordan Calls Panthers LT Matt Kalil 'Speedbump McGee' After Saints WC Win

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Suffice it to say Cameron Jordan isn't impressed by Matt Kalil.

The New Orleans Saints pass-rusher called the Carolina Panthers left tackle "Speedbump McGee" in his postgame meeting with reporters following New Orleans' 31-26 win in Sunday's wild-card matchup.

Jordan recorded a sack and two quarterback hits, and the Saints brought Cam Newton down four times—including Carolina's final offensive play. Newton was also hit with an intentional grounding call when he attempted to flee a sack on the Panthers' final drive, which reached the Saints' 21-yard line before stalling due to pressure.

"You beat the Carolina Panthers three times in a year, I'm gonna have to send this guy a wine bottle," Jordan told reporters of Newton. "I appreciate him for being that good ol' quarterback. I'm gonna send him a nice little bottle of Jordan wine. No, it's not mine, but I have been drinking it for years. So, I'm going to send him some sauce."

The Panthers signed Kalil to a five-year contract this offseason, putting him on the same offensive line as his brother, Ryan. Jordan made it clear he has the utmost respect for Ryan but little for Matt.

"Carolina picked him, so the brothers could reunite," Jordan said. "I think Ryan Kalil is a hell of a player, and Matt Kalil, speedbump."

Matt Kalil allowed eight sacks during the regular season.