NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2018 Head-Coaching Vacancies

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders will introduce Jon Gruden as their new head coach Tuesday, but five other teams still have openings at the position and the rumor mill continues to generate buzz on upcoming interviews.

The Detroit Lions may have found their new lead skipper, but the team must wait for him to fulfill obligations with his current team. Who's the hot name connected to this organization hoping to contend with the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in the near future?

The Carolina Panthers fired general manager Dave Gettleman during the previous offseason, but he may hire a coordinator away from his former employer. What's the latest on possibilities for the New York Giants' head-coaching position?

The Vikings' offensive success could help a coordinator-quarterback pair land elsewhere. Will we see another signal-caller in the latter stages of his career find new life with the Arizona Cardinals?

Let's go through the most recent reports on the head-coaching carousel.

New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia Headed to Detroit?

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions could name New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their new head coach, per Mike Florio's ProFootballTalk:

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots are bracing for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to leave, most likely to become the next coach of the Detroit Lions."

Lions general manager Bob Quinn spent nine years with the Patriots between 2000-08 as a player personnel assistant and scout. Initially, New England hired Patricia as an offensive assistant in 2004.

Fourteen years later, it's possible the two may reconnect to further elevate a Lions organization that hasn't won a playoff game since 1992.

Right now, the roster has a franchise quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who's also the highest-paid player in the league, per Spotrac. However, the offense desperately needs a viable ground attack.

Patricia must coach through New England's playoff run before formally accepting the job in Detroit.

New York Giants Set to Interview Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks?

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Gettleman, who spent five seasons with the Carolina Panthers in the same position, could pull one of head coach Ron Rivera's assistants to the Meadowlands.

According to SNY reporter Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants plan to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks:

Carolina lost its wild-card game 26-31 to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, which opens up Wilks' availability for face-to-face meetings.

Wilks has only been a defensive coordinator for a year in Carolina but served as defensive backs coach for 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears, the then-San Diego Chargers and the Panthers. In one campaign as a play-caller, his group ranked 11th in points surrendered and seventh in yards allowed.

Ties to Gettleman make the Panthers defensive coordinator a favorite to land the job as the Giants' new head coach.

Pat Shurmur and Case Keenum in a Package Deal?

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

A team that needs a head coach and quarterback could land a decent package deal during the offseason in Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and quarterback Case Keenum, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"If Shurmur ends up being hired by a quarterback-needy team that he has interviewed with—Arizona and the Giants stand out—he could bring Vikings free-agent-quarterback-to-be Case Keenum with him, league sources told ESPN."

Shurmur and Keenum don't register as a Super Bowl power couple, but the Vikings could reach the title game with the duo working together in a top-10 offense.

In Minnesota, Keenum has been a pleasant surprise after the team lost quarterback Sam Bradford due to a knee injury. If the Vikings decide to move forward with Teddy Bridgewater, who's also set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, the 29-year-old signal-caller could look elsewhere to continue his career as a starter.

As Schefter noted, a Keenum-Shurmur combination would help the Arizona Cardinals address their roster and head-coach voids after Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer retired.

Barring a decision to trade up, the Cardinals' 8-8 record hurts their chances at selecting a top quarterback prospect in the draft. In the recent past, Kurt Warner and Palmer found relative success in the latter stages of their careers in Arizona.