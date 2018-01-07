NFL Playoff Standings 2018: Post-Wild-Card Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Wild Card Weekend brought excitement and then some with extraordinary performances, an improbable comeback and underdogs pulling off upsets. Will we see one of the teams playing in the first round of the postseason take the field February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for the ultimate prize?

Despite squeaking into the postseason in Week 17, the Atlanta Falcons convincingly beat the Los Angeles Rams on the road to advance to the NFC Divisional Round. They're listed as a 2.5-point favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles, per OddsShark.

Will quarterback Matt Ryan and leftover players from last year's team have another shot at the Super Bowl? It's possible they'll meet a division rival in the NFC Championship Game.

The Tennessee Titans have few believers in their quest to win a title, but how many people thought they'd erase an 18-point deficit en route to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday? Can quarterback Marcus Mariota continue to uplift this team above expectations?

Check out the latest Super Bowl LII odds for teams still in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy, per OddsShark. When considering a few clubs that won on Wild Card Weekend, what makes those squads viable threats to go the distance?

Post-Wild-Card Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. New England Patriots (13-3, +175)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3, +1200)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3, +550)

4. Minnesota Vikings (13-3, +375)

5. New Orleans Saints (12-5, +800)

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (11-6, +1800)

7. Atlanta Falcons (11-6, +800)

8. Tennessee Titans (10-7, +3000)

* Rankings based on current win-loss record

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Some players light up in big moments. Mariota didn't look impressive during the regular season, throwing 13 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. However, he flashed most when the Titans needed him in his playoff debut.

Down 18 points at halftime, the Titans battled back into the game and won 22-21 thanks to Mariota's arm, legs and willpower. He caught a touchdown pass off a deflection and delivered a pinpoint throw for a score to give the Titans the lead with 6:06 left in the game:

On the final drive, he also put a solid block on Chiefs linebacker Frank Zombo to clear space for running back Derrick Henry on a game-clinching first-down run:

Mariota doesn't say a lot during interviews or boast about what he can do on the field, but we saw him put everything on display Saturday against the Chiefs in a hostile environment at Arrowhead Stadium.

The third-year signal-caller's boxscore stats (19-of-31, 205 yards, 2 TDs, INT) don't tell what his production did for Tennessee's improbable comeback victory. Despite an uninspiring stretch before postseason play, the Titans have a chance to pull off more upsets with an unselfish playmaker under center.

Atlanta Falcons (11-6, +800)

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Falcons eliminated the top-scoring offense in the NFL and held it to 13 points in L.A. The boxscore numbers looked good for the Rams. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 259 yards and a touchdown. Running back Todd Gurley ran for 101 yards on 14 carries.

Nonetheless, the Falcons defense found ways to hold the opponent to field goals and swiped two turnovers thanks to the Rams' special teams blunders.

Last year, Atlanta's offense grabbed headlines with former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan calling the plays. For the 2018 postseason, the defense makes this team a viable threat to reach the Super Bowl in consecutive campaigns.

Atlanta will travel on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles, who have struggled with poor play at quarterback after Carson Wentz's season-ending injury. If the Falcons keep Nick Foles in a slump, they'll likely advance to a second consecutive NFC Championship Game.

New Orleans Saints (12-5, +800)

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints led the Carolina Panthers throughout their wild-card matchup, but quarterback Cam Newton gave the NFC South champions a scare with a late surge.

Nonetheless, the Saints defense closed the game on a sack. Safety Von Bell assisted defensive end Cameron Jordan in dropping Newton on the final play to seal the victory.

New Orleans showed the ability to win despite minimal production from its No. 5 rushing offense that leads the league in scores on the ground. Brees racked up 376 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Wideout Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. eclipsed 100 receiving yards.

The Saints offense will face another tough challenge in the Minnesota Vikings defense, but they're equipped to attack in a variety of ways.