Doug Marrone Says Jaguars Offense Has Him Concerned After 10-3 Win vs. Bills

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Although the Jacksonville Jaguars advanced to the AFC Divisional Round with a 10-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, their head coach acknowledged they have problems to address ahead of the next round.

"We never really got into a rhythm and weren't able to get anything on third down," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco. "I'd be a fool to sit here and say I'm not concerned, but I'm going to take a step back and go ahead and look at it again. Obviously, if you want to continue to keep playing, you're going to have to do a better job."

Jacksonville gained 230 total yards in the victory and was 2-of-12 on third down.

Blake Bortles' performance likely will be Marrone's biggest concern. While windy conditions in Jacksonville didn't make things easy for either quarterback, Bortles' final numbers (12-of-23 for 87 yards and a touchdown) left much to be desired.

Bortles also finished as the game's leading rusher (88 yards), which helped compensate for his lackluster showing through the air.

History highlights how uncommon Bortles' Sunday was:

The Jaguars will next play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Jacksonville beat Pittsburgh 30-9 in Week 5 largely due to Ben Roethlisberger's five interceptions. The Jaguars returned two of those picks for touchdowns.

That game was a turning point for Roethlisberger after got off to a sluggish start this season. Over his final 10 games, he threw for 2,982 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Though the Jaguars emerged victorious in Week 5, that previous meeting with the Steelers could be a warning sign. Pittsburgh outgained Jacksonville 371-313, while Bortles threw for his fewest yards (95) of the season.

The weather forecast is calling for a high of 21 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph, which are less than ideal conditions for a quarterback.

Marrone and his staff will have plenty on their plates as they devise a strategy to get the Jaguars to their first AFC Championship Game since the 1999 season.