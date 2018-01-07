Dustin Johnson Beats Jon Rahm by 8 Strokes to Win 2018 Tournament of Champions

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson got 2018 off to a great start, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Johnson finished at 24 under, eight strokes ahead of Jon Rahm. It's Johnson's first victory on the PGA Tour since he won a playoff against Jordan Spieth at the 2017 Northern Trust in August.

Here's how the top 10 shook out, with the full leaderboard available on PGATour.com:

2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions Leaderboard

1. Dustin Johnson (-24)

2. Jon Rahm (-16)

3. Brian Harman (-15)

T4. Hideki Matsuyama (-14)

T4. Pat Perez (-14)

T4. Rickie Fowler (-14)

T7. Marc Leishman (-13)

T7. Jhonattan Vegas (-13)

9. Jordan Spieth (-12)

10. Si Woo Kim (-11)

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Johnson has 17 wins on the Tour since 2008, second only to Tiger Woods (18 wins) during that time.

Johnson entered Sunday with a two-shot lead over Brian Harman, having shot a seven-under 66 in the third round. Whereas many of Johnson's closest competitors stumbled on the tournament's final day, the 2016 U.S. Open champion flourished.

Johnson was already sitting at four under for the round when he made the turn, having birdied the third, fifth, sixth and ninth holes.

Johnson's luck looked to be turning around after he bogeyed No. 11, but he responded by immediately dropping an eagle on No. 12. He nearly holed out from the tee on the 433-yard par four. The PGA Tour shared a replay of his tee shot:

Fox Sports' Shane Bacon marveled at the drive:

Johnson essentially had one hand on the title at that point and carded three straight birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes for good measure.

While the Tournament of Champions isn't the most prestigious title on the PGA Tour, the enormity of Johnson's win shouldn't be overlooked. The 33-year-old dominated the field in a tournament that included seven of the top 10 golfers in the World Golf Ranking.

Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard believes the Tournament of Champions offered just a taste of what's to come for Johnson in 2018:

According to OddsShark, Johnson was the co-favorite with Spieth (7-1) to win the 2018 Masters. That may not be the case much longer after this weekend.

Johnson carried heavy expectations into 2017 as well, but his withdrawal from the Masters as the result of a back injury set the tone for what was an underwhelming year.

Now that he's fully healthy with the rest of the PGA Tour calendar ahead, Johnson looks poised to add a second major title to his resume.