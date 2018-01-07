Report: Several NBA HCs Want Access Revoked for Writers Who Interview LaVar Ball

Getty Images/Getty Images

LaVar Ball has been outspoken on many topics since bursting onto the national scene last year, but NBA coaches are upset now that he is going after one of their own.

According to Sam Amico of AmicoHoops, several NBA coaches want to revoke credentials of writers who interview Ball. This comes after the father of Lonzo Ball was critical of Lakers coach Luke Walton in an interview from Lithuania.

"Luke doesn't have control of the team no more," he said, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN. "They don't want to play for him."

He also was critical of the 37-year-old Walton's age.

"He's too young. He's too young," Ball said. "... He ain't connecting with them anymore. You can look at every player, he's not connecting with not one player."

The outspoken father is known for outrageous comments and behavior, notably pulling his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo out of school to compete professionally in Lithuania. However, he is now facing backlash from the fraternity of NBA coaches.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who is president of the coaches association, was especially harsh in his assessment of the ESPN article featuring Ball's recent comments.

"Printing an article where the father of an NBA player has an opinion that's printed as anything like legitimate erodes trust," he said, per Chris Walder of the Score. "It erodes the trust that we've built with ESPN. Our coaches are upset because Luke Walton does not deserve that."

On the other hand, Walton himself hasn't had a problem with LaVar's comments.

"I'm fine with it. It doesn't bother me," Walton said Sunday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "My only concern with any of it is for Zo. As long as Zo's fine with it and Zo can come out and play, and it doesn't affect mine and his relationship, then it doesn't bother me at all."

It doesn't appear as though LaVar Ball will disappear from the spotlight anytime soon, so writers may be forced to take sides as the Lakers season plays out.