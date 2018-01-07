Donald Trump Unlikely to Do Interview During Alabama vs. Georgia Title Game

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Donald Trump will be in attendance for Monday's national title game between Alabama and Georgia, but he isn't expected to do an on-camera interview for ESPN.

"We're still taking to the White House. I don't get the sense he's going to do an interview," Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president for events and studio programs, said Sunday, per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press. "We will, obviously, show him at the game when we see where he is sitting."

The College Football Playoff Championship Game is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a battle between SEC rivals. Bryan Armen Graham of the Guardian reported the president is expected to be there by 6:45 p.m., via the White House schedule.

However, Trump has not had the best relationship with ESPN since taking office, which could affect his willingness to participate in an interview. He most notably questioned anchor Jemele Hill after she called him a white supremacist.

"It is no wonder ESPN ratings have 'tanked,'" he tweeted in October.

He also chose not to fill out an NCAA tournament bracket as former President Barack Obama did for years.

The network has interviewed several notable political figures during sporting events, including both Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012 during Monday Night Football.

It appears Trump will not follow this precedent and instead just try to enjoy a football game.