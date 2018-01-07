Philippe Coutinho Talks 'Dream' Barcelona Transfer, Playing with 'Idols'

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

New Barcelona recruit Philippe Coutinho has called his move to the Camp Nou from Liverpool "a dream" and described his incredulity to have an opportunity to "live with idols."

The Brazil international completed a transfer to Barcelona on Saturday which could cost the Catalan club as much as £142 million if all add-ons are triggered, and he told Barca TV of his excitement at the move (h/t Press Association, via Guardian):

"I'm very happy, very happy. I have always said that it is a dream that I am living and I am very happy to be here. To be able to play, win titles, make the fans happy ... always play with joy. It is incredible to know that I am going to live with idols; players with a lot of history.

"Footballers like Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, [Andres] Iniesta, [Gerard] Pique, [Sergio] Busquets. I am very happy to be able to live together, to be able to learn from them and be able to win together."

One of those players mentioned by Coutinho, 33-year-old Iniesta, is who he's been speculated upon as an eventual successor, but he'll now have time playing alongside the Catalan icon to absorb as much as possible.

Coutinho was unveiled as a Barcelona player in a short photograph session on Sunday, but he'll be presented to his new supporters at the Camp Nou on Monday morning.

Liverpool's club-record sale has earned the Reds a massive profit from his sale, having joined from Inter Milan in January 2013 for only £8.5 million, but the Merseysiders were nonetheless pained to sell their star.

Barca's financial muscle was ultimately too much to resist, though, and after purchasing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a sum that could rise to €145 million, they've spent big again to enhance their prospects.

The particularly scary thought for rivals Real Madrid is that Barca already sit nine points clear at La Liga's summit and are 16 points above Los Merengues, with Coutinho's arrival only likely to boost them further.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has also spoken positively of what Coutinho can contribute to the club's cause following his winter arrival, per the Guardian:

"I think he can bring us a lot of things. Coutinho scores goals, assists, he can play both inside and outside. I have seen him play in many positions both for Liverpool and in his national team.

"After taking a long break, he is already with us, we hope he will help us and we will wait to see him train for at least one day to assess his condition."

Barca play Celta Vigo in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 matchup on Thursday, but it's possible Sunday's clash at Real Sociedad is the more likely debut opportunity for Coutinho.