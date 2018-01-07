Knicks Trade Rumors: Possible Willy Hernangomez Deals Being Explored by New York

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Though teams are interested in New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez, the team doesn't want to give him up "unless they get a prime talent in return," according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Teams have not made any "concrete offers," though there have reportedly been more calls on him than anyone else on the roster.

After showing promise with 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 72 appearances last season (22 starts), the 23-year-old has struggled to see the court in 2017-18.

Hernangomez is averaging just 4.8 PPG in 17 contests, playing just 9.7 minutes per game. He has fallen behind Enes Kanter, Kyle O'Quinn and Joakim Noah in the rotation, appearing in just three games since Dec. 6.

Despite his lack of playing time, the Knicks would reportedly prefer to deal O'Quinn, who can opt out of his current deal following this season.

Meanwhile, Hernangomez is under contract for another two years after this season at less than $2 million per year. His final season is not guaranteed, per Spotrac. This deal makes him a safe player to keep on the roster for the Knicks, as well as a low-risk addition for any team.

With his upside as a 6'11" player with good defensive instincts and a developing outside shot, it's no wonder there is interest from around the league.

The Knicks are falling out of the playoff race at 18-21 on the season and could become sellers by the Feb. 8 trade deadline, but they should be in no rush to move Hernangomez without a quality offer.