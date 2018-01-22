Pat Shurmur Named Giants HC After Vikings' NFC Title Game Loss vs. Eagles

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced Monday that they hired Pat Shurmur to be their head coach.

"I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants," Shurmur said in the announcement. "I am looking forward to getting to work with Dave Gettleman and Kevin Abrams and starting the process to once again build a championship team.

"I have been fortunate to work with many great coaches and players, and I am thankful for those relationships. I would like to thank my family and friends for their tremendous support."

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Shurmur signed a five-year contract with the Giants.

Shurmur, 52, has spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. He started his NFL coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles as a tight end, offensive line and eventually quarterbacks coach (1999-08) before spending two seasons with the St. Louis Rams as an offensive coordinator.

He was then hired by the Cleveland Browns to be their head coach in the 2011 season, though he lasted just two years, going 9-23 in that time.

He then returned to Philadelphia, serving as the offensive coordinator for three years under Chip Kelly before joining the Vikings before the 2016 campaign.

Under Shurmur, the Vikings finished 10th in points per game (23.8) and 11th in yards per contest (356.9) in 2017 on the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Eagles. His offenses in Philadelphia also finished in the top five in both yards and points per game in 2013 and '14.

Perhaps most notably, however, was the fact career journeyman Case Keenum thrived under Shurmur's tutelage, as he threw for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes. In Keenum's 15 regular-season appearances, the Vikings went 12-3.

Nick Foles, it should be noted, also had his best season with Shurmur as an offensive coordinator, throwing for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes for Philly in 2013.

The 2017 season couldn't have gone more disastrously for the Giants, though the talent that led the team to a 2016 postseason berth is still in place. The question of the offseason in New York, however, will be who starts the 2018 season at quarterback?

Will the Giants roll with Eli Manning or use the No. 2 overall pick on a rookie quarterback and hand him the reins immediately? The team could also use Manning to groom a young player at the position for a year, and how they handle the situation will define Shurmur's first season on the job.

So, too, will be hiring a defensive coordinator to rebuild a disappointing and dysfunctional unit from 2017. Shurmur has his work cut out for him, but with players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins in place, the Giants have plenty of upside.