Each MLB Team's Most Overpaid and Underpaid Player

Overpaid: Matt Wieters, $10.5 million

The Washington Nationals have some big contracts on the books.



However, Max Scherzer ($22.143 million), Bryce Harper ($21.625 million), Stephen Strasburg ($18.333 million) and Daniel Murphy ($17.5 million) all easily justify their salaries, and Ryan Zimmerman ($14 million) turned things around in a big way.



That leaves us with the disappointing Wieters as the most overpaid player on the team.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $21 million deal last February and posted a brutal 63 OPS+ and minus-0.6 WAR in his first year with the team.



Underpaid: Anthony Rendon, $11.5 million projected

The right choice here might be Adam Eaton ($6 million) if he returns strong from a torn ACL that limited him to 23 games last season. After all, he was a 6.2 WAR player in 2016.



However, until he proves healthy, we'll highlight another vastly underpaid standout in Rendon.



The 2016 NL Comeback Player of the Year continued his upward trajectory last year as he hit .301/.403/.533 with 41 doubles, 25 home runs and 100 RBI for a 5.9 WAR.

His $11.5 million salary is a big number for a player with another year of arbitration left, but it's still highway robbery relative to his value.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, while contract info comes via Spotrac.