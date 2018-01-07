2018 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Wild Card Weekend

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Eight teams are left in the postseason tournament as the NFL has reached the divisional playoff round.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers are not among those eight teams, as those four were eliminated during the Wild Card Round.

Here's a look at the draft order as it stands going into the divisional playoffs and a more detailed look at three draft picks who could go near the top of the first round.

2018 NFL Draft Order

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. Indianapolis Colts

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans)

5. Denver Broncos

6. New York Jets

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

*9. San Francisco 49ers

*10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Cincinnati Bengals

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Buffalo Bills

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs)

23. Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

* Depicts tiebreakers to be decided by a coin flip. Pick Nos. 25-32 will be determined by playoff results.

QB Josh Rosen, UCLA

Rosen established himself as one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft after an impressive 2017 season with the Bruins. Rosen has the kind of size that scouts are looking for at 6'4" and 218 pounds, and he moves around well in the pocket. He has excellent footwork and a professional delivery.

Rosen can make all the throws and he is probably the top quarterback in the draft when it comes to being able to step into an NFL offense and contribute right away.

Rosen completed 282 of 451 passes for 3,717 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He looks the part of a big-time passer because he surveys the field well and will find the open receiver.

Rosen has had two concussions and that is somewhat troubling, and he is the outspoken type who is not afraid to discuss his views outside the world of football.

Teams that see that as a distraction will probably not be interested, but for those looking for high-level talent, Rosen could be their quarterback of the near future.

LM Otero/Associated Press/Associated Press

QB Sam Darnold, USC

Darnold and Rosen were Pac-12 rivals the last two seasons, and while Darnold appeared to have the edge after the 2016 season, Rosen may have passed the USC star during the 2017 season.

Darnold checks in at 6'4" and 220 pounds, and he has many of the intangibles needed to become a great one. He has an excellent presence in the huddle and he plays the game in a fearless manner. If he has to wait until the last instant to get rid of the ball to make the play, he will do that even if it means taking a big hit.

Darnold completed 63.1 percent of his passes and threw for 4,143 yards in 2017 with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his throws in 2016 for 3,086 yards with 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Darnold was a more erratic passer in 2017 and he had a tendency to put too much air under ball. That will lead to interceptions in the NFL because opposing safeties are simply too smart and aware to let quarterbacks get away with those kind of throws.

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

DE Bradley Chubb, North Carolina State

Chubb is one of the most consistent playmakers among the defensive linemen in this year's draft. Chubb has the size and strength at 6'4" and 275 pounds to overpower blockers and wreak havoc in the backfield. He also has the quickness to come around the corner and get the job done.

Chubb has had 10 sacks for the Wolfpack in each of the last two years, and he had 21 tackles for loss in 2016 and 23 in 2017.

Chubb has excellent flexibility, and he can dip his shoulder and get under the opposing blocker. He is a relentless player, and if a blocker beats him on one play, Chubb may beat him on the next five.

He is still working on his game, and he needs to develop a few more pass rushing moves in order to be worthy of a top-10 draft spot.