LaVar Ball Says LeBron James Can 'Beat' Michael Jordan If He Wins Lakers a Title

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

LeBron James is a three-time NBA champion, four-time league MVP and three-time NBA Finals MVP, but LaVar Ball thinks there is only one way the King can overtake Michael Jordan as the best player in league history—join his son in Los Angeles and win a title.

Ball explained the only way for James to reach the peak is "to say every team I've gone to I've won a championship" and suggested the Cleveland Cavaliers star join Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers to do so, as SportsCenter shared:

James won two championships as a member of the Miami Heat and led the Cavaliers to the title over the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. He has a player option on his contract for the 2018-19 season and can become a free agent this offseason, which would give him the opportunity to sign with another team and win a championship at a third locale.

The Lakers jump out as a potential destination given their standing as 16-time champions and one of the most high-profile franchises in all of professional sports. What's more, he owns multiple houses in the Los Angeles area, although a source told Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com "nothing should be construed about James' future in Cleveland from the purchase."

There is also the question of whether the 11-27 Lakers have enough talent to compete for championships even with James aboard in the future.

To hear LaVar tell it, there are a few moves they need to make to ensure a championship.

"You can't give my son the best player in the league, and don't expect them not to win," he said, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com. "Get rid of everybody. Give him LeBron and Gelo [LiAngelo Ball]. You got a 2 and a 3. And it's a win. It's a wrap. Then all you need are two rebounders—[ Julius] Randle and [Larry] Nance Jr."

Winning the NBA championship with two Ball brothers and a couple of rebounders would certainly give James another head-turning line on his resume when stacking it against Jordan's.