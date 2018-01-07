Fred 'Eagerly Waiting' for Pep Guardiola Call After Manchester City Rumours

CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has admitted he is "eagerly waiting" for a call from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after being linked with the Premier League outfit.

The £30 million-rated Brazilian has also been linked with Arsenal but has told Globoesporte (via Goal's Harry Sherlock) he is convinced he will soon be contacted by Guardiola: "For sure, I would grow a lot with him. I have a lot of room to grow. I have not received (his call) yet, I'm just eagerly waiting. He'll call me soon!"

Goal's Sam Lee reported last month Guardiola is planning to move for a new central midfielder in the summer with Yaya Toure, 34, set to depart the club and Fernandinho turning 33 in May.

Fred, 24, has impressed in a deep-lying central role for Shakhtar this season.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

He played every minute of the Ukrainian outfit's successful UEFA Champions League group-stage campaign, which saw them qualify for the last 16 by finishing second to City and ahead of Napoli and Feyenoord.

The Brazil international likely caught Guardiola's eye as Shakhtar became the first, and so far only, side to beat City in any competition in 2017-18 back in December.

Fred's passing acumen, work rate and comfort in possession make him a potentially ideal candidate to bolster City's superlative side.

And it is little surprise he is keen to move to the Etihad Stadium and work under Guardiola as the Manchester outfit are currently dominating the Premier League—they are 15 points clear at the head of the English top flight—and favourites to win the Champions League.