Antonio Brown Reportedly Will Be 100 Percent for Playoffs After Calf Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

While the Pittsburgh Steelers' opponent is yet to be determined for the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, they will reportedly be with one of their star offensive playmakers.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported wide receiver Antonio Brown will be 100 percent healthy and ready to go for Pittsburgh's next game. Brown suffered a calf injury during a Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots and sat out the final two regular-season contests as a result.

This update comes on the heels of ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting on Dec. 24 that Brown would not have been expected to play in the wild-card round if Pittsburgh hadn't clinched a first-round bye.

Brown tweeted a positive message in the aftermath of the injury, calling it "a minor setback" and ensuring fans "the goal is still the same":

His return will provide a significant boost for the Steelers' Super Bowl chances. He made his sixth career Pro Bowl this season and was an MVP candidate throughout much of the campaign, finishing with 101 catches for 1,533 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Brown's presence forces safeties to shade his way and makes it harder for defenses to focus too much attention on running back Le'Veon Bell since the wide receiver is so tough in one-on-one situations. The extra attention he draws also opens up more space for fellow receivers Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Pittsburgh will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round should the AFC South representative beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. If Buffalo wins, the Steelers will play the Tennessee Titans.