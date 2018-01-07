Chiefs Lose NFL Record 6th Consecutive Home Postseason Game

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 7, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid follows the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Fact: With the Tennessee Titans rallying for a 22-21 victory in the Wild Card round on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs have now lost an NFL record six consecutive home postseason games. The Chiefs' last playoff victory in Kansas City came Jan. 8, 1994.

Source: Adam Schefter

