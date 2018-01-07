Johnny Manziel Trolls Cleveland Browns About 0-16 Season

On Saturday, fans of the Cleveland Browns mockingly commemorated the team's 0-16 regular season with a parade.

A former Cleveland quarterback added his contribution to the joke early Sunday morning.

Johnny Manziel, selected by the Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, apparently trolled the franchise when he shared an Instagram picture of his days with the club with this caption: "0-16szn."

That caption has since been deleted, but Manziel also posted that he's preparing for a comeback to the game.

In late December, Manziel was ruled eligible to play in the CFL for the 2018 season.

He will be hoping to participate in a different type of parade if he does return to action later this year.