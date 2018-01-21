Australian Open 2018: Sunday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Melbourne

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov battled past Nick Kyrgios 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4) at the Australian Open on Sunday to secure a quarter-final berth.

In an entertaining encounter that included some curious behaviour from home hope Kyrgios, Dimitrov was able to maintain his composure and find his best on crucial points.

The Bulgarian joins top seed Rafael Nadal in the last eight, as the Spaniard overcame the determined Diego Schwartzman in four sets earlier in the day. Nadal will face Marin Cilic next, who overcame Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday.

In the women's draw, second seed Caroline Wozniacki dropped just three games on her way to the quarter-finals, strolling past Magdalena Rybarikova. There were also wins for Carla Suarez Navarro and Elise Mertens.

Beneath the results from Sunday's play is a look back at another entertaining day of tennis in Melbourne.

Sunday Results

Men's Draw

(1) Rafael Nadal bt. Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3

(3) Grigor Dimitrov bt. (17) Nick Kyrgios, 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4)

(6) Marin Cilic bt. (10) Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-6(0), 7-6(3)

Kyle Edmund bt. Andreas Seppi, 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3

Women's Draw

(2) Caroline Wozniacki bt. Magdalena Rybarikova, 6-3, 6-0

Carla Suarez Navarro bt. Anett Kontaveit, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6

Elise Mertens bt. Petra Martic, 7-6(5), 7-5

Sunday Recap

The meeting between Kyrgios and Dimitrov was the most anticipated of the day, as the Australian crowd sought to get behind the former.

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

There was little between the players in the opening two sets, with each going to a tiebreak. However, the third seed showcased extra composure and ruthlessness on the big points, edging both and to take a commanding lead.

Kyrgios continued to take his shots and in the third set, and his aggressive approach paid off with a break. Here's how he got back into the match, via Eurosport UK:

Meanwhile, as Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times noted, the Australian's behaviour was typically bizarre:

In the fourth, a late break from Dimitrov set up the opportunity for him to serve for the match, but Kyrgios battled back with a break of his own to keep his hopes alive. Another tiebreak loomed, though, and the Bulgarian proved too strong for his rival once again.

Earlier on, Nadal was made to work hard in his match against Schwartzman before emerging as the victor.

While the world No. 1 always carried an authority on court, some of the Argentinian's shot-making was exemplary in their four-set tussle. After the match, Nadal posted the following on Twitter:

As Christopher Clarey of the New York Times noted, the victory held connotations for the Spaniard that went beyond this tournament:

"[It] was a good test, [but] at the same time...I prefer to win in two hours than in four," Nadal said, per Dan Imhoff of the competition's official website. "But being honest, too, moments like this helps to be more confident in yourself, in your body. And now we start the second week. Quarter-finals already. Now is the moment to make a step forward, to play again more aggressive."

Cilc is up next for Nadal, and he will be a big test for the top seed. The United Kingdom's Kyle Edmund is another man to look out for after he made it into the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

As Stuart Fraser of the Times noted, it's been a long time since anyone other than Andy Murray achieved what Edmund did on Sunday in Australia:

There was no huge drama in the women's draw and certainly not in Wozniacki's match, as he coasted into the quarters.

The most entertaining match in the bracket saw the Dane's last-eight opponent, Navarro, take on Kontaveit. The latter had the chance to serve for the set in the decider, but she was broken and pushed deep into the third; the Spaniard wrapped it up in the 14th game of the stanza.