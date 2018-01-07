Disney World Marathon 2018 Results: Nick Hilton 1st American to Win Since 2004

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Nicholas Hilton didn't need a magic carpet Sunday, as he won the 25th Walt Disney World Marathon in Orlando, Florida, with a time of two hours, 17 minutes and 52 seconds.

Matt Trezza of Fox 35 Orlando shared video of the victor crossing the finish line and noted Hilton was the first American to win the race since 2004:

Racquel Asa of WFTV in Orlando captured a look at the winner as well:

The rest of the top 10 was as follows, per the event's official website:

2. Vanilson Neves 2:20:25

3. Nicholas Caprario 2:21:31

4. Alisson Rocha Peres 2:24:01

5. Julian Gazzelloni 2:38:17

6. Ryosuke Saito 2:41:01

7. Joao Marcelo Avelar 2:41:15

8. Michael Morrison 2:42:57

9. Kyle Hummel 2:44:27

10. Pierre Slusarek 2:45:51

Brazil's Giovanna Martins paced the women's side with a time of 2:47:22.

Here is a look at the rest of the top 10:

2. Jackie Hall 2:49:48

3. Alicia Cevallos 2:50:49

4. Karen Auteri 2:59:16

5. Kamilla Pontes 3:01:45

6. Diana Bogantes 3:03:11

7. Katherine Burkowski 3:06:42

8. Sarah Guhl 3:08:45

9. Caroline Day 3:09:21

10. Eleni Rundle 3:10:01

Runners took to a 26.2-mile course that wound through all four primary amusement parks on the Walt Disney World property: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, not to mention the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

According to the event website, Disney characters and entertainment lined the course.

RunDisney shared a look at some of the proceedings:

The marathon concluded a weekend of events at Disney World that also included a half marathon, 10-kilometer race, five-kilometer race and kids race, among others.