Juventus Reportedly Close to Pre-Contract Agreement with Liverpool's Emre Can

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly close to agreeing a pre-contract with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

According to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia), the Italian champions are on the cusp of striking terms with Can in a deal that would see him move to Turin in the summer for free. His contract at Anfield is set to run out at the end of the season.

In the piece, it's suggested there are still talks to be had regarding the length of the initial deal, with four- and five-year terms on the table. Juventus are said to be confident of officially announcing the signing soon.

The Germany international's future has been a topic of major discussion this season, with Liverpool unable to tie him down to a new deal.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Can has been in and out of the Liverpool side in 2017-18, with manager Jurgen Klopp rotating his options in midfield.

If he were to move on, it would be a blow for Liverpool, especially after the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona already weakened their options in the middle of the park. Journalist Colin Millar believes the Reds should have invested more time into sorting out Can's future:

The 23-year-old is a footballer who splits opinion on Merseyside, as he's showcased moments of brilliance and inconsistency.

Can can be an excellent asset to the side when he's at his best. The former Bayer Leverkusen man meshes physicality, technical ability and a tremendous passion for the game, all of which have endeared him to some sections of the Liverpool fanbase.

Nevertheless, Can has never quite nailed down a position in the side and at times lapses in concentration have cost his team dear. Philip Blundell of The Anfield Wrap was critical of the player's role in a recent goal conceded against Everton:

Juventus appear to see something in Can, though, and donning the Bianconeri colours is an enticing prospect for any player.

The Serie A side have dominated Italian football in recent years and have performed well in the UEFA Champions League, too, progressing to the final of the previous season's competition. For Can, to be involved in that type of setup would be a step forward in his career.

If he does eventually put pen to paper on a pre-contract with Juventus, he will have some serious competition for midfield places in the form of Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira. Manager Massimiliano Allegri will be hoping this new environment and fresh challenges will push Can on to another level.