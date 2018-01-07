Herschel Walker: Baker Mayfield Is Like a Brett Favre, Not Johnny Manziel

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker sees big things in Baker Mayfield's future, even comparing him to Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

According to TMZ Sports, Walker said comparisons between Mayfield and Favre are more accurate than any between Mayfield and Johnny Manziel. "He's a leader…any NFL team oughta be honored to have him," Walker said.

The University of Georgia legend also called Mayfield the best quarterback available in the upcoming draft, saying, "I'd take him over anyone."

There are some direct comparisons to make between Mayfield and Manziel considering they both won the Heisman Trophy as exciting playmakers who beat opposing defenses with their arms and legs. Mayfield is listed a 6'1", while Manziel is 6'0", so there is a size parallel as well.

Then there are concerns beyond just playing the game, as one NFL general manager used Manziel's NFL failure as a warning sign for Mayfield after the Oklahoma quarterback cost himself the chance to start against West Virginia because of gestures he made during a win over Kansas.

"You look at the hand motions, the mouthing off. … Listen, he's not Johnny Manziel, but that failure [of Manziel in the NFL] will make you caution this," the GM said, per Kristian Dyer of Sporting News. "There aren't as many red flags there [as there were with Manziel], but [Mayfield] is not showing what you want from a quarterback in the NFL, someone you theoretically build your franchise around."

Manziel played just 14 games after the Cleveland Browns used a first-round pick on him in 2014. He finished with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions and hasn't appeared in an NFL game since December 2015.

Favre, meanwhile, was a three-time MVP, 11-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

Despite Walker's glowing review, Mayfield is facing a crowded quarterback competition heading into the draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had him as the 14th-best player on his most recent big board, listing USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen in the top 15. Miller also listed Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph as second-rounders.