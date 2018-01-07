LaVar Ball: Lakers Don't Want to Play for Luke Walton; Lonzo Looked Disgusted

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LaVar Ball watched the Los Angeles Lakers' 108-94 Friday night loss to the Charlotte Hornets from Lithuania, but that didn't stop him from criticizing the team's coach.

"You can see they're not playing for Luke [Walton] no more," Ball said, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com. "Luke doesn't have control of the team no more. They don't want to play for him."

It was Lonzo Ball's first game back since Dec. 23 because of a shoulder injury, and his father didn't seem pleased the point guard played just 27 minutes.

"Lonzo looked good, but he also looked disgusted," LaVar said. "I don't know what they're doing. If he's ready to play, let him play. Don't try and monitor no minutes, put on restrictions."

LaVar may not have approved of Lonzo's minutes, but the rookie played well with 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals behind 4-of-8 shooting from the field. He even made three shots from three-point range, something he has struggled with this season.

Criticizing Lonzo's coaching staff is nothing new for the opinionated patriarch of the Ball family.

"They're soft. They don't know how to coach my son," he said of the Lakers in November, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. "I know how to coach him. I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around."

Want further proof of LaVar's tempestuousness? He pulled one of his other sons, LaMelo, from his high school team because of issues with his coach.

Even if Lakers fans aren't thrilled with this latest development, they'll have to love this prediction from LaVar: "LeBron's coming to L.A."

Ball suggested the Lakers would be fine moving most of their team to land LeBron James, who can become a free agent next season, as long as they had some rebounders and his three sons on the roster (LiAngelo being the other). However, he also said Walton isn't the right coach for the team even if the Lakers do eventually sign James.