Panthers vs. Saints: Final Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2018 NFC Wild Card

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will fight it out Sunday for what the winner hopes will be the first of two trips to Minneapolis in the postseason.

After the Atlanta Falcons downed the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, the divisional-round matchup for Sunday's winner with the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings was set.

Although the Saints beat the Panthers twice in the regular season, they aren't a lock to capture a third victory, even if they are playing at home.

The Panthers contain the more recent playoff experience than the Saints from their run to Super Bowl 50, but most would argue New Orleans has the better chance of making this year's big game in Minneapolis because of its talent on both sides of the ball.

Odds: New Orleans (-7); Over/Under: 47.5

TV: Fox

Start Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Newton Must Avoid Turnovers

Cam Newton threw the second-most interceptions of his career in 2017, as he was picked off on 16 occasions.

The 28-year-old quarterback has delivered the ball to opposing defenses in bulk this season, with four multiple-interception games, including three in the first meeting with the Saints.

Newton is also going into the postseason with little momentum in the passing game, as the Atlanta Falcons picked him off three times in Carolina's Week 17 defeat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Sunday, he will be facing a New Orleans defense that had the third-most interceptions in the regular season behind the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams are leaders of that brigade, with five and four interceptions, respectively. Three of Lattimore's five interceptions came in December, while Williams recorded a pair of picks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17.

With a pair of in-form defensive backs swarming in the secondary, Newton must make high-percentage throws in order to avoid momentum-changing plays in his opponent's direction.

Newton could look to get into a rhythm early in drives. On first downs with eight to 10 yards to go, the Panthers quarterback threw for 1,177 yards and six touchdowns. However, he has been sacked 10 times in that situation.

If Newton can avoid putting his team in a hole at the start of drives and progress down the field, the Panthers stand a chance of upsetting the Saints inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael Thomas Could Benefit from Panthers' Focus on Run

Most of the focus, and rightfully so, from the Panthers defense will be on Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

With the running back duo attracting attention from the Carolina front seven, New Orleans' leading receiver, Michael Thomas, could benefit from space in the middle of the field and deeper in the secondary.

Thomas hauled in 104 receptions on 149 targets for 1,245 yards, and he will once again be quarterback Drew Brees' main weapon through the air Sunday.

In addition to benefiting from the success of the running game, Thomas could be left alone because of production in the passing game from the running backs. Kamara is the team's second-leading receiver, while Ingram is fourth on the team in receiving yardage.

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Since Kamara and Ingram are more than capable of thriving in the passing game, the Panthers linebackers won't have the opportunity to drop far back in coverage. If that occurs and they try to limit the deep balls along with the members of the secondary, Brees will pick the Panthers apart with short-yardage throws.

If Brees connects with Thomas across the middle during the first few drives, it could cause plenty of confusion in the second layer of the Carolina defense.

Kicking Game Could Help Carolina's Chances

If the Panthers are unable to reach the end zone when they cross midfield, they will essentially be guaranteed to put three points on the board.

Kicker Graham Gano has connected on 29 of his 30 field goals this season, with his only miss coming from 50 yards in the loss to the Detroit Lions on October 8.

Settling for field goals on every trip into Saints territory won't be acceptable, but if the Panthers are able to put points on the board early, it could help them in the second half.

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Conversely, Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed five field goals during the regular season, all from 40 yards or longer. He is four-for-five from 50 yards or more and 13-for-16 from 40-49 yards.

Although he is a reliable kicker, Lutz has struck more misses than his more experienced kicking counterpart.

Gano has three trips to the postseason under his belt, while this will be Lutz's first postseason appearance. There may not be a ton of doubt circling Lutz's ability, but playoff nerves have done in even the best kickers in NFL history.

If Sunday's NFC South showdown comes down to a kick to win it, you wouldn't mind have either kicker on your roster but would prefer Gano by a slight edge given his postseason experience.

Prediction: Saints 21, Panthers 17

All statistics obtained from ESPN.com. Odds obtained from OddsShark. Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.