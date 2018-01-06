Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Be Cleared to Travel After Release from Jail

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will reportedly be cleared to travel with the team when he's released from Seal Beach Detention Center on Monday.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, Caldwell-Pope was previously sentenced to 25 days in jail "for a probation violation that originally occurred from an arrest in March for suspicion of a DUI in Auburn Hills, Michigan."

The Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli first reported Dec 21. that Caldwell-Pope was ordered to serve 25 days in jail after he failed to comply with drug and alcohol screening orders.

Under the terms of his sentence, Caldwell-Pope was allowed to practice with the Lakers and play in home games.

However, he wasn't allowed to travel outside the state and subsequently missed road games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since signing a one-year, $17.7 million deal with the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope has averaged 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from three.

The Lakers will attempt to snap a nine-game losing streak Sunday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center.