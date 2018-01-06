Shad Khan, Jaguars Donate 1,000 Tickets to Refugees, Displaced Puerto Ricans

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and the Jaguars Foundation have donated 1,000 tickets to refugees and Puerto Ricans who were displaced by Hurricane Maria. The tickets are for Sunday's AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

"Whether it's a home game in August or January, it's important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community," Khan said in a statement, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco. "Hopefully the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives. And if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day."

Sunday's clash will mark the first home playoff game Jacksonville has hosted since January 2000.

The Jaguars have sold out the game and even removed tarps that previously covered four sections of seats to make an additional 3,501 extra tickets available, per DiRocco.

If the Jaguars beat the Bills on Sunday, they'll head to Heinz Field for a divisional-round showdown with the second-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers.