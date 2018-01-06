Michael Brockers Leaves Playoff Game vs. Falcons After Suffering Knee Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that defensive lineman Michael Brockers would not return to their NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a knee injury.

Prior to exiting in the third quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Brockers had registered a tackle, a quarterback hit and a half-sack in the contest.

The 27-year-old Brockers is in the midst of one of his best seasons, as he registered a career-high 55 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks during the regular season.

His versatility is among his greatest strengths since he is capable of playing anywhere along the defensive line, including both tackle and end.

While Brockers represents a significant loss, the Rams have a deep and talented defensive line capable of overcoming it.

In addition to starters Aaron Donald, Ethan Westbrooks, Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin needing to step up, Morgan Fox is in line to see more action with Brockers out.