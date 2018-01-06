DeAndre Liggins Reportedly Waived by Bucks After Less Than 1 Season

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks will reportedly waive guard DeAndre Liggins before Sunday's deadline to guarantee deals for the 2017-18 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In 31 games this season, Liggins is averaging 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per contest.

The 29-year-old Liggins has primarily acted as a perimeter defender for Milwaukee and averages just over two attempts from the field per game.

He was originally selected by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft out of Kentucky, but Liggins has bounced around often during his career.

In addition to stints in Orlando and Milwaukee, Liggins has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks.

For his career, Liggins is averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

With Liggins exiting the fold, Sean Kilpatrick, Sterling Brown, Rashad Vaughn and Jason Terry are all options to see additional playing time behind Tony Snell at shooting guard.