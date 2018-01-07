NFL Rumors: Latest on Alex Smith Trade, Matt Patricia to Lions, More

Richard Janvrin@@RichardJanvrinFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

With Wild Card Weekend underway, it can be easy to forget about the rumors in the background.

The NFL action is what has our attention, so it works as a perfect diversion for numerous things that could affect the league in more ways than one.

There are a few important developments that need to be covered, so we will examine them here.

But before we do that, can you believe that Marcus Mariota touchdown? To himself?! Just when you thought you had seen it all.

Without further ado, let's look at the rumors around the league.

                   

Chiefs to Part with Alex Smith?

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 6: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the first quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Phot
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Chiefs would be open to trading Smith.

This would be the second time in his career Smith is dealt.

The Chiefs lost, and it seems like now is the time to part with Smith and begin the Patrick Mahomes era.

Rapoport noted the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals as potential suitors and also pointed out that the Cardinals were interested in the veteran when the San Francisco 49ers were in the process of trading Smith in 2013.

It's time for a fresh start in Chiefs Kingdom, so expect this to happen this offseason.

                   

Matt Patricia to Become Lions Head Coach?

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Since 2004, Matt Patricia has been with the New England Patriots in numerous roles. From the offensive assistant to the defensive coordinator, Patricia has enjoyed the culture of winning the Patriots have cultivated over the past 14 years.

But it may be time for him to leave the nest.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalkPatricia is likely to leave the Patriots and take the Detroit Lions head-coaching job.

Florio cited the relationship between Patricia and Lions general manager Bob Quinn as a reason for his interest in the job.

Patricia has been an excellent defensive coordinator since earning the position in 2012, so he deserves his shot at coaching his own team.

If Patricia joins the Lions, he would take over a team with a defensive stud in Darius Slay and get to work with quarterback Matthew Stafford

Nothing can become official until the Patriots' season ends, though. And as Florio also noted, the longer the Lions head-coaching job remains vacant, it appears more likely they are just waiting for New England's season to be over with.

              

Joe Philbin to Interview with Packers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 13: Assistant head coach Joe Philbin of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lions won 24-10. (Photo by Joe Robbin
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

After leaving the Green Bay Packers in 2012 in order to coach the Miami Dolphins, Joe Philbin could be headed back to the Packers.

According to Rapoport, Philbin will have an interview with Green Bay "about rejoining the staff."

The role remains undefined, but Philbin is coming off a 2017 season in which he was the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

During his previous stint with the Packers, Philbin served myriad roles: assistant offensive line coach, tight ends coach, offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.

It will be intriguing to see what role Philbin would have. Perhaps it would be similar to the one he had with the Colts?

