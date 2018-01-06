Tom Brady Discusses Relationship with Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

In an interview with Westwood One Sports on Saturday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addressed rumors of unrest between himself, owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

When asked about the notion that Kraft treats him like another son—while Belichick may not be so attached—Brady responded with the following, according to NESN's Doug Kyed:

The question came on the heels of a Friday report by ESPN.com's Seth Wickersham about behind-the-scenes issues between Brady, Kraft and Belichick, which anonymous sources close to the organization commented on.

Wickersham touched on many subjects, including the idea that Belichick and Kraft were at odds regarding what to do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

While Belichick reportedly wanted to continue grooming him as Brady's replacement, Kraft wanted to trade him so Brady didn't feel the threat of a young, up-and-coming signal-caller.

Belichick dealt Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round draft pick, and the 26-year-old went 5-0 in five starts for the Niners this season.

Kraft disputed the report Saturday and told The MMQB's Peter King he was surprised when Belichick came to him with the Garoppolo trade proposal, and he eventually signed off on it.

After Wickersham's article was published Friday, Brady, Kraft and Belichick released the following joint statement, which denies much of what was written:

As a trio, Brady, Kraft and Belichick have enjoyed unprecedented success with five Super Bowl wins.

Brady is 196-55 as a starter in the regular season, while Belichick has a career regular-season record of 214-74 with the Pats.

New England is the reigning Super Bowl champion, and as the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 13-3 record, it is favored to repeat.