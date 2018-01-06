Stephen Curry Scores 45 vs. Clippers Despite Sitting Entire 4th Quarter

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry netted a season-high 45 points in the Dubs' 121-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in L.A. on Saturday.

Curry accomplished the feat in just 30 minutes, as he sat the entire fourth quarter with Golden State leading 103-76 after three quarters of play.

The two-time NBA MVP made 11 of his 21 attempts from the field, including eight of 16 from three-point range. He also went 15-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Curry has been dominant over the past four games after missing 11 consecutive contests because of an ankle injury.

Golden State thrived without Curry in the lineup, posting a 9-2 record. The Dubs are 4-0 since his return, though, with three of those wins coming by double digits.

Over the last four games, Curry is averaging 36 points per outing.

When asked by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday if he has felt hot lately, Curry said, "To be honest, I always feel hot."

Curry further explained his recent hot streak in the following video courtesy of Warriors on NBCS:

With Kevin Durant out of the lineup, no Warriors player other than Curry scored more than 11 points on Saturday.

On the year, Curry boasts per-game averages of 27.1 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals, which places him firmly in the MVP conversation despite the time he has missed.

Curry is a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, but after Durant's performance in last season's NBA Finals, it led to questions about whether Curry was still the Warriors' most important player.

That accolade is a difficult one to assign, but there is little doubt that the Warriors are the NBA's best overall team once again this season with a record of 32-8.