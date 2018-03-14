Report: T.J. Carrie Agrees to Contract with Browns After 4 Seasons with Raiders

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Cornerback T.J. Carrie is off the market after reportedly signing a contract with the Cleveland Browns, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old defensive back spent the first four seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Ohio University.

After seeing a few starts as a rookie, Carrie became a full-time starter in 2015. He was back in a nickel role in 2016, but Carrie once again elevated himself into a starting spot in 2017, as he started 15 of 16 games.

While Carrie didn't have an interception last season, he tied career highs with nine passes defended and two fumble recoveries, while setting a career mark with 84 tackles.

With rookie corner Gareon Conley missing much of the season due to injury and veteran Sean Smith struggling, Carrie was one of the few consistent options at the position for Oakland along with David Amerson.

During his NFL career, Carrie has appeared in 60 games with 36 starts, three interceptions and 30 passes defended.

The Raiders were among the NFL's worst teams defensively in 2017, especially against the pass, as they ranked 26th with 241.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Also, Oakland had the fewest interceptions in the league with just five.

A head coaching shakeup with Jon Gruden replacing Jack Del Rio suggested the Raiders were likely to make sweeping personnel changes on both sides of the ball on the heels of a 6-10 season.

With Carrie gone, the Raiders may be expecting Conley to step up into a starting role across from Amerson during his second season, while draft and free-agency options are on the table as well.

As a member of the Browns, Carrie brings plenty of starting experience, but if they ask him to play as a nickel or dime, he has shown he is capable of excelling in those areas as well.