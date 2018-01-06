Tournament of Champions 2018: Dustin Johnson Tops Leaderboard After Saturday

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson leads the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions at 16-under par after firing a seven-under 66 in Saturday's third round at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Brian Harman (-14) will join Johnson in the final pairing Sunday. Jon Rahm (-12), Rickie Fowler (-11) and Jason Dufner (-11) are among the other players in contention at the PGA Tour's winners-only event.

Here's a look at the updated leaderboard:

The 2016 U.S. Open winner has been in good form all week. He posted sub-70 scores in each of the first two rounds and said Friday he liked how the course fit his game heading into the weekend.

"It sets up well. It's windy, so you got to, you really got to strike the ball well. I think that's a big factor out here, especially with all this wind," Johnson told reporters. "It's a lot of feel around here. You hardly ever hit full shots, I feel like. So I kind of like it."

He came out firing again Saturday, carding three birdies during a bogey-free front nine. His only dropped shot of the day came on the 11th, but he immediately bounced back for an eagle on the next hole.

Golf Channel highlighted his hole-out at No. 12:

In all, he finished Round 3 with that eagle, five birdies and a bogey.

Harman grabbed the lead with an eagle of his own on the par-five fifth and held it until he posted back-to-back bogeys starting on the tricky 11th. He rebounded nicely, however, and kept himself within striking distance of Johnson heading into the final round.

The PGA Tour spotlighted his near albatross on No. 5:

Meanwhile, Rahm charged up the leaderboard with a seven-under round, tying Johnson for the best score of the day.

The 23-year-old Spanish rising star was two under par through 13 holes and then caught fire down the stretch. He posted birdies on the 14th, 16th and 18th as well as an eagle on the 15th to drop five strokes in as many holes to finish his third round.

Justin Ray of Golf Channel discussed Rahm's ongoing ascent:

Looking ahead, Johnson is the clear favorite heading into Sunday's action. The rest of the field faces an uphill battle trying to chase down the top-ranked golfer in the world.

The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort showed it can yield some super-low scores, though. So Harman, Rahm and the rest of the golfers in the mix have a glimmer of hope in the Aloha State.