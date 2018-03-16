Alex Okafor Reportedly Agrees to 2-Year, $10 Million Contract for Saints Return

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Alex Okafor reportedly came to terms Friday on a two-year contract that could be worth up to $10 million.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported details of the free-agent signing.

Okafor signed a one-year pact with the Saints last March. He racked up 43 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 10 games in 2017 before suffering a torn Achilles, which brought a premature end to his season in mid-November.

The 27-year-old Texas native spent the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. The defensive end tallied 13.5 sacks in 42 games with the organization.

In December, Okafor said he wanted to return to New Orleans with free agency looming, but he noted his main focus was getting back to full strength.

"At this point, I just got to get 100 percent, man," he told reporters. "If I can come back 100 percent, then I know everything will take care of itself because I've proven that I can play, I've proven that I have a place on this team and I just got to get back to where I was."

Pro Football Focus backed up that assessment, ranking him 22nd among edge defenders in 2017 before the injury setback.

Okafor was mostly relegated to serving as a role player during the latter stages of his time with the Cardinals. The Saints provided him with more consistent playing time, and he rewarded them with a much-needed upgrade up front.

While there are always questions about how a player will return from an Achilles injury, especially in terms of their first-step explosiveness, this is a worthwhile investment for New Orleans. Expect him to earn a starting role to open the 2018 campaign.