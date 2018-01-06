US Figure Skating Championships 2018: Results, Latest Schedule After Saturday

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim posted the best score in the senior pairs free skate Saturday to kick off the penultimate day of the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Tarah Kayne and Danny O'Shea and Deanna Stellato and Nathan Bartholoma rounded out the top three finishers in the free skate.

The Knierims were also the overall winners when taking into account Thursday's short program, which will likely earn them a berth in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Later on Saturday, Nathan Chen turned in a dominant free-skate performance to take the men's championship by a wide margin.

Ross Miner took second place, while Vincent Zhou was third.

Let's check out the full results, which will be updated through the completion of Saturday's competition, and the event's schedule. That's followed by a recap of the action.

Senior Pairs—Overall Results

1. Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim (206.60)

2. Tarah Kayne and Danny O'Shea (200.80)

3. Deanna Stellato and Nathan Bartholomay (197.65)

4. Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc (187.14)

5. Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier (186.32)

6. Marissa Castelli and Mervin Tran (182.38)

7. Chelsea Liu and Brian Johnson (167.47)

8. Jessica Pfund and Joshua Santillan (163.62)

9. Jessica Calalang and Zack Sidhu (162.23)

10. Erika Smith and AJ Reiss (159.03)

11. Nica Digerness and Danny Neudecker (154.10)

12. Winter Deardorff and Max Settlage (145.66)

13. Caitlin Fields and Ernie Utah Stevens (142.12)

14. Alexandria Yao and Jacob Simon (128.12)

15. Allison Timlen and Justin Highgate-Brutman (126.05)

Senior Men—Overall Results

1. Nathan Chen (315.23)

2. Ross Miner (274.51)

3. Vincent Zhou (273.83)

4. Adam Rippon (268.34)

5. Grant Hochstein (255.31)

6. Jason Brown (253.68)

7. Timothy Dolensky (236.33)

8. Alexander Johnson (232.62)

9. Max Aaron (224.20)

10. Aleksei Krasnozhon (223.58)

11. Jimmy Ma (222.41)

12. Tomoki Hiwatashi (217.53)

13. Andrew Torgashev (217.01)

14. Sean Rabbitt (214.46)

15. Jordan Moeller (180.21)

16. Ben Jalovick (178.33)

17. Daniel Kulenkamp (177.95)

18. Emmanuel Savary (177.13)

19. Sebastien Payannet (172.89)

20. Scott Dyer (172.04)

21. Kevin Shum (163.33)

Remaining Championship Schedule

Sunday: Senior dance (free dance), 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday Recap

It's the second national title for Alexa and Chris Knierim, who also won in 2015. The married couple didn't put together a flawless free skate, lacking technical execution during the middle of the routine, but they still did enough to secure the gold medal.

The Ice Network passed along their reaction:

Returning to the top of the podium, and likely earning an Olympic trip, is made more impressive by Alexa's return from a life-threatening illness that forced her to undergo three abdominal surgeries and put their skating future in question.

Assuming they are selected as the pairs team for the 2018 Winter Games on Sunday—it would be a massive shock if they weren't—they will have just over a month to iron out the mistakes that nearly cost them the American title in San Jose.

Meanwhile, Kayne and O'Shea returned after missing last year's U.S. Championships after winning the 2016 gold medal and nearly produced a repeat. Failure to deliver on their triple lutz throw was the turning point, however, and left them without enough executed elements to keep pace with the Knierims.

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc also had a strong showing in Saturday's competition, finishing fourth after ranking eighth in the short program.

On the men's singles side, the 21 top American male skaters took part in the free skate Saturday to determine the United States champion.

Nathan Chen entered the program with a comfortable lead after posting 104.45 in the short program, and his free skate was nothing short of spectacular, as his 210.78 beat Ross Miner by more than 25 points.

The Ice Network tweeted the following regarding Chen's blowout victory:

For the 18-year-old Chen, Saturday's win marked his second consecutive American championship and likely sealed his spot on the Olympic team at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Chen represents Team USA's best chance at a men's singles medal, which would be its first since Evan Lysacek took gold in 2010.

Aside from Chen, Miner staged a major comeback after finishing sixth in the short program to take second overall by virtue of his second-place finish in the free skate.

Similarly, Zhou was third overall and third in the free skate after finishing fifth in the short program.

Adam Rippon and Jason Brown were unable to capitalize on second- and third-place results in the free program, as they ended up fourth and sixth overall respectively.

All scoring information is courtesy of the Ice Network.