Super Bowl 2018: Full NFL Playoff Odds and Bold Predictions

The NFL playoff field is down to 10 teams after the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs lost on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first playoff game in 18 years, while the Carolina Panthers will look to avenge two earlier regular-season losses when they take on the New Orleans Saints.

Here's a look at some championship odds (via OddsShark) and a couple divisional-round predictions.

AFC Championship Odds (via OddsShark, from January 3)

New England Patriots: 5-7

Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-2

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-1

Tennessee Titans: 40-1

Buffalo Bills: 40-1

NFC Championship Odds (via OddsShark, from January 3)

Minnesota Vikings: 7-4

New Orleans Saints: 4-1

Philadelphia Eagles: 19-4

Atlanta Falcons: 8-1

Carolina Panthers: 9-1

Super Bowl LII Odds (via OddsShark, from January 3)

New England Patriots: 9-4

Minnesota Vikings: 15-4

Pittsburgh Steelers: 23-4

New Orleans Saints: 15-2

Philadelphia Eagles: 12-1

Atlanta Falcons: 16-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 22-1

Carolina Panthers: 25-1

Buffalo Bills: 66-1

Tennessee Titans: 100-1

Divisional-Round Predictions

Falcons Blow Out Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons defense is hot at the right moment. In their last regular-season game, they picked off Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton three times in a 22-10 victory. Newton finished just 14-for-31 with 180 yards on the day.

However, the Falcons followed that performance with an even more impressive defensive effort in the wild-card round. Against the Rams, who had scored 29.9 points per game during the regular season, the Falcons held L.A. to less than half that total (13) in a 26-13 victory.

Now they face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have not fared well since starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL against the Rams in Week 14 and was forced to go on injured reserve.

They needed a late defensive stand to hold off the 3-13 New York Giants by a 34-29 score, and Jake Elliott knocked home a late field goal with less than one minute left to beat the 6-10 Oakland Raiders. They lost to the Dallas Cowboys 6-0 in the season finale, but all of the starters did not play the whole game.

According to OddsShark, the Falcons are 2.5-point favorites heading into this contest, but expect them to win by a much larger margin.

Atlanta is a dangerous team given its defense, star wideout Julio Jones and the one-two punch at running back of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Also, 16-year veteran kicker Matt Bryant is ageless, as noted by his four field goals on Saturday (two from over 50 yards).

Look for Atlanta to win by multiple scores to move on to the NFC Championship.

Steelers Crush Jaguars

If the Jaguars beat the Bills Sunday, they'll head back to Pittsburgh, where they played in Week 5. On that day, Pittsburgh was a 7.5-point favorite heading into the contest, but the Jags snared five interceptions en route to a 30-9 victory. Running back Leonard Fournette also rushed for 181 yards and two scores.

That's not happening this time. In Week 5, the run vs. pass differential was stark: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw 55 times, but he only handed the ball off to star running back Le'Veon Bell on 15 occasions.

Granted, the run game was not yielding many results (Bell finished with just 47 yards), but it's very hard seeing the Steelers go that route yet again.

Bell struggled a bit in the beginning of the season (perhaps shaking off some rust after he missed training camp), as he only rushed for 3.6 yards per carry through Week 5. But that number improved to 4.2 for the rest of the season, which contained seven performances of 100 yards from scrimmage or more (compared to one through the first five).

With Bell finding his late-season stride, the Steelers should do what they did against the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs last year and give him the ball 30-plus times.

That will wear down the stout Jaguars front seven and perhaps even open up some opportunities in the pass game against the strong Jacksonville pass defense.

Ultimately, Jacksonville is best attacked with the run (4.3 yards per carry allowed, which is seventh worst in the NFL) as opposed to the pass (their 4.8 net yards per pass attempt allowed is the best in the game). If Bell can get going early, it will be a long day for the Jaguars.