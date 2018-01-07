NFL Playoff Picks 2018: Updated Odds and Predictions for Sunday Wild-Card Games

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Many NFL games are won and lost in the trenches, where offensive and defensive linemen battle for control of the line of scrimmage.

In Saturday's NFC wild-card matchup, for example, the Atlanta Falcons defensive line pressured Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff all night and helped slow down running back Todd Gurley (until the star rushed for 47 yards in two fourth-quarter plays).

The defensive line's efforts, however, helped lead to a 26-13 upset win.

It's not a coincidence that each of the wild-card teams playing on Sunday has multiple defensive linemen who have received accolades during the course of their career. We'll highlight one from each team in addition to providing odds (via OddsShark) and picks for Sunday's NFL wild-card games.

Wild-Card Round TV Schedule

1:05 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars (-8, 39.5 O/U)

4:40 p.m. ET on Fox: No. 5 Carolina Panthers at No. 4 New Orleans Saints (-7, 47.5 O/U)

Wild-Card Round Picks

Jaguars 30, Bills 13

Saints 24, Panthers 16

4 Defensive Linemen To Watch

Saints DE Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is the team's primary pass-rushing threat, as he accrued 13 sacks for the season. However, his performance has been even more important in the latter half of the year, as fellow edge rusher Alex Okafor suffered a torn Achilles in his 10th game and was forced to go on injured reserve.

Okafor finished tied for second on the team in sacks (4.5) despite missing the final six regular-season games. Although the Saints pass rush has been impressive this season (42 sacks overall), Jordan is the key to making it all work on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

If he can get to quarterback Cam Newton, then it will be a long day for the Panther offense. If the Saints can't pressure him, however, then Carolina could be in store for a big offensive day.

Panthers DT Kawann Short

On the flip side of that contest, Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short has a major task ahead of him against the Saints.

First, the former Purdue Boilermaker needs to help shore the run defense against the one-two combo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, which rushed for 145 yards on just 23 carries in a 31-21 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 3.

Second, Short needs to help pressure quarterback Drew Brees, who was an efficient 25-for-34 for 269 yards and a touchdown on that day.

The good news is that Short could be up to the task. Aside from being a stout run stopper, Short sacked opposing quarterbacks 7.5 times this season. The bad news is the Saints are near unstoppable at home, winning six of seven games there this year.

We'll see how it all plays out on Sunday, but the Panthers need Short to have a big game in this spot.

Jaguars DE Calais Campbell

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell led his team with 14.5 sacks this year, which is a remarkable feat considering that he's in his 10th year in the league.

The former Arizona Cardinal has helped transform the Jacksonville defense into "Sacksonville," which sacked opposing quarterbacks 55 times this year. Four players amassed eight or more sacks, led by Campbell's 14.5.

The Bills have allowed 47 sacks on the season, which ranks seventh worst in the NFL. Therefore, we could be seeing Campbell and his teammates in the backfield all day against Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is elusive and has excellent rushing abilities but may falter against the tough Jacksonville front.

Bills DT Kyle Williams

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams is finally in the playoffs for the first time in his 12-year career. He's been a key component to the Bills defense all season, starting every game and contributing three sacks and 21 tackles. He even scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, which proved to be a key score in a 22-16 victory.

Now he's faced with the unenviable task of stopping Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie year despite missing three games.

Fournette is the key to the Jacksonville attack: If he can get going, then it's going to be hard for the Bills to win. If the Jags' run game doesn't work, however, then the Bills have a shot.

Therefore, it's incumbent upon Williams and the rest of the Bills front seven to prevent Fournette from having a big game.