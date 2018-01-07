NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: TV Coverage and Predictions for Wild-Card Sunday

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL playoffs got off to a surprising start, as the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, road underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams respectively, each won their matchup to move on to the divisional round.

Perhaps the underdogs go four-for-four in the Wild Card Round, but until Sunday's games kick off, here's a look at the television schedule, a few picks and two players to watch.

Wild-Card Sunday Schedule and TV Coverage

1:05 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars (Pick: Jaguars 30, Bills 13)

4:40 p.m. ET on Fox: No. 5 Carolina Panthers at No. 4 New Orleans Saints (Pick: Saints 24, Panthers 16)

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars have not lost a game in which running back Leonard Fournette has seen more than 29 touches. It's imperative the Jags establish the run early and keep attacking the Buffalo Bills front seven for four quarters.

Fournette can handle a significant workload. He hasn't seen fewer than 15 touches in any game this season and accumulated 304 in 13 games. The former LSU Tiger should also be used as a weapon out of the backfield, as he amassed 36 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown this year.

The Bills run defense has been inconsistent this season. At its best, it stymied the Kansas City Chiefs rushing attack and held star rookie Kareem Hunt to just 16 yards on 11 carries. At their worst, they allowed the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to combine for 269 yards from scrimmage.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, the run defense has trended in the wrong direction in the second half of the season. The Bills didn't allow fewer than 93 rushing yards in the final five gameweeks of the regular season, and the New England Patriots averaged 192 rushing yards in two games against them.

Therefore, Jacksonville should look to take advantage and win this game behind the efforts of Fournette and the offensive line. If they are able to do that, then they can force the Bills to move to the pass game to try to crawl back, which feeds into the Jags' No. 1 strength (their stout pass defense).

Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is enjoying the most efficient season of his career, as he's caught 53 passes on 70 targets for a catch rate of 75.7 percent.

Ginn, who had a reputation for dropping passes earlier in his career, never had a catch rate of higher than 60.2 percent before 2017.

Although running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram and wide receiver Michael Thomas are the primary weapons in the Saints offense, don't be surprised if Ginn is able to take the top of the Panthers offense and break off a big gain or score a long touchdown.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Panthers allowed the 11th-most yards per pass attempt this year (7.2). They also gave up the 10th-highest passer rating in the NFL (92.9).

Ginn scored on a 40-yard touchdown against his former team in Week 3 this year, evading two defenders to catch a long pass from quarterback Drew Brees.

The former Ohio State star only saw three targets in his second matchup against Carolina this year, but that was primarily because the rushing attack of Kamara and Ingram was near invincible, so they saw the ball early and often in a 31-21 victory.

If, however, the run game isn't as effective or the Saints find themselves down a few scores, Ginn's number could be called on a couple deep balls.