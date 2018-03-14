﻿Patrick Robinson, Saints Reportedly Agree to 4-Year Contract

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Cornerback Patrick Robinson is on the move again, as he is expected to sign a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Robinson has played for four different teams in the past four seasons. He started his career with the Saints in 2010, spending five years with the organization, and has since played for the San Diego Chargers (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2016) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017).

The 30-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games and made eight starts for the Eagles last season. He tied his career high with four interceptions, led the team with 18 passes defensed and made three tackles in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

In November, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus offered this assessment of Robinson's breakout 2017 season:

Even though Robinson never played at this level prior to last season, he was always effective whenever he managed to stay healthy. The Colts released him in March 2017 after he missed nine games the previous season with knee, hip and groin injuries.

In 2015 with the Chargers, Robinson finished second on the team with eight passes defensed.

Robinson, who will turn 31 in September, could begin to slow down soon. But nothing during his time with the Eagles suggests that time will come in 2018, making him a terrific addition to the Saints secondary alongside a budding star in Marshon Lattimore.