Reggie McKenzie Reportedly Turns Down Packers Interview to Remain Raiders GM

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie reportedly turned down an interview request from the Green Bay Packers concerning their vacant GM position.

On Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported McKenzie, who spent 19 years in various roles with the Packers organization starting in 1994, is expected to stay with the Raiders under new head coach Jon Gruden.

Green Bay is searching for a new general manager after the team announced Tuesday that Ted Thompson, who'd held the position since 2005, was transitioning to become senior advisor to football operations.

"I want to thank Ted for his tireless efforts as the general manager of the Green Bay Packers for these past 13 seasons," Packers president Mark Murphy said. "Under his guidance, the Packers enjoyed a remarkable run of success, one that included our 13th world championship, four NFC Championship appearances and eight consecutive postseason berths."

Ian Rapoport‏ of NFL Network reported earlier Saturday the Seattle Seahawks denied a Packers request to interview John Schneider.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted after Thompson's change of title that Russ Ball, Green Bay's vice president of football administration, is the favorite to land the GM job and that the decision was made "months ago."

Meanwhile, McKenzie joined the Raiders in 2012 and has overseen a roster that's reached the playoffs just once in his tenure. Oakland finished a disappointing 6-10 during the 2017 campaign after going 12-4 in 2016 to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Failing to reach expectations led the organization to fire head coach Jack Del Rio, but it sounds like McKenzie's place is safe as the Raiders move into Gruden's second stint on the sidelines.