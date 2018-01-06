La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 18 Matches

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Diego Costa scored and was then sent off on his return to La Liga action as Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 to cut the gap to leaders Barcelona to six points.

Third-placed Valencia also kept pace at the top as they came from behind to beat Girona at the Mestalla Stadium.

Elsewhere Real Betis beat Sevilla 5-3 in a thrilling derby, while Las Palmas remain bottom after a home defeat by Eibar.

Here's a look at all Saturday's results, the updated table and a brief recap of the day's best action.

Saturday's La Liga results

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe

Valencia 2-1 Girona

Las Palmas 1-2 Eibar

Sevilla 3-5 Real Betis

La Liga Standings (Goal difference)

1. Barcelona 45 (38)

2. Atletico Madrid 39 (19)

3. Valencia 37 (20)

4. Real Madrid 31 (16)

5. Sevilla 29 (-4)

6. Villarreal 27 (4)

7. Eibar 27 (-6)

8. Real Betis 24 (-4)

9. Getafe 23 (4)

10. Real Sociedad 23 (2)

11. Girona 23 (-6)

12. Celta Vigo 21 (5)

13. Athletic Bilbao 21 (-1)

14. Leganes 21 (-2)

15. Espanyol 20 (-7)

16. Levante 18 (-7)

17. Alaves 15 (-12)

18. Deportivo La Coruna 15 (-15)

19. Malaga 11 (-18)

20. Las Palmas 11 (-26)

Saturday Recap

Costa made his first La Liga start for Diego Simeone's side since returning to the club from Chelsea and made all the headlines in a 2-0 win.

The hosts went ahead after just 18 minutes, as Antoine Griezmann surged forward and found Angel Correa, whose shot flew past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Yet, it was an ill-tempered first half at the Wanda Metropolitano, as illustrated by Opta:

Costa also found himself in the book after the break, having being adjudged to have used an elbow, but just six minutes later he doubled the hosts' lead.

Sime Vrsaljko raced down the right and sent in a fine cross, which Costa swept home before jumping into the crowd to celebrate.

That led to a swift second yellow card, meaning Costa was given his marching orders. It was a trademark performance by the striker, according to football writer Andy West:

However, Goal's Robin Bairner showed that, despite his bad-boy reputation, Costa has rarely seen red in a league game:

It was a memorable return to La Liga action for Costa, although the red card means he will now miss a game through suspension.

His return is still a huge boost for Atletico, as he not only brings goals, but intensity, drive and fighting spirit. The team will be stronger with him in it.

Valencia remain two points behind Atletico after seeing off Girona, as they picked up their first win in four games.

The visitors went ahead after just eight minutes as Girona striker Portu continued his superb form with his sixth La Liga goal of the season.

However, Valencia hit back just before the half-hour mark, as Goncalo Guedes raced down the left, beat Pablo Maffeo and swung in a cross that Jonas Ramalho turned into his own net.

Football journalist David Cartlidge is a big fan of Guedes:

Valencia then went ahead after the break after Maffeo brought down Jose Luis Gaya and the hosts were awarded a penalty.

Up stepped Dani Parejo, who made no mistake and maintained his perfect record from the spot, per La Liga:

Saturday's final game saw Sevilla and Real Betis play out a thriller at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The visitors got off to a flying start as Fabian Ruiz fired home the opener from just outside the box in the first minute. Per Opta, it was the fastest La Liga goal a Betis player has scored against their rivals:

Wissam Ben Yedder equalised for Sevilla, but Zouhair Feddal headed home Joaquin's cross to restore the visitors' lead midway through the first half.

However, Sevilla were back on level terms just five minutes before the break as Simon Kjaer's header made it 2-2.

Betis continued where they had left off in the second half, as Riza Durmisi fired them ahead before Sergio Leon made it 4-2 just minutes later.

Yet, Sevilla hit back almost instantly as a Clement Lenglet header gave them hope after a fine ball in from Nolito.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser, but Betis held on and then secured victory with a breakaway goal in stoppage time to secure a famous 5-3 win at the home of their local rivals.

Football writer Simon Harrison said it might just be the best game of the year:

It was a memorable game, but a harsh introduction to life in La Liga for new Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella, who will be left in no doubt he has plenty of work to do.