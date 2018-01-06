Kazuhisa Makita, Padres Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $4 Million Contract

Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres and Japanese pitcher Kazuhisa Makita have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract.

Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Makita's deal with the Padres will pay him around $4 million total.

Makita has pitched for Seibu Lions in the Pacific League since 2011. The 33-year-old has been used exclusively as a reliever over the past two seasons after alternating between the starting rotation and bullpen from 2011-15.

Per MLB.com's Joe Trezza, Makita's success stems from a deceptive submarine delivery, with a fastball that will touch 85 mph, a curveball and a slider in his repertoire.

Makita has been terrific throughout his career at keeping the ball in the park. He has only allowed 46 home runs in 921.1 innings with a 2.83 career ERA.

In 62.2 innings last season, the right-hander had a 2.30 ERA with 59 hits allowed, 35 strikeouts and five walks.

The Padres will use Makita as depth in a bullpen that already includes All-Star closer Brad Hand and Kirby Yates.