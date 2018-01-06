Terry Glenn's Autopsy Reveals Alcohol, Marijuana in Former WR's System

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn had a combination of alcohol and marijuana in his system when he was killed in a car accident on Nov. 20.

Per TMZ Sports, Glenn's autopsy report revealed marijuana in his system and a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Glenn died aged 43 in a single-car accident in the Dallas area that also left his fiancee with minor injuries.

Per Naheed Rajwani of the Dallas Morning News, Glenn's car struck a concrete barrier and rolled over. He was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead around 12 a.m.

Glenn played 12 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys from 1996-2007. He was part of the Patriots' 2001 Super Bowl team and had four seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.