Prienai Vytautas to Play in Big Baller Brand Challenge Instead of Baltic League

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

Lithuanian basketball team Prienai Vytautas, which signed LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, won't play games in the Baltic League in order to participate in the Big Baller Brand Challenge.

Per ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Prienai Vytautas will use the five-game Big Baller Brand Challenge exhibition to get LiAngelo and LaMelo "extensive playing time."

"This is a great thing for everybody," LaVar Ball told Goodman. "I'm excited for the fact they named something after the Big Baller Brand. Brings exposure to our brand and also gives us quality basketball. People back home get to watch it."

Goodman noted the team will continue to play in the premier Lithuanian domestic league, with the Baltic league considered to be a lower level of competition.

Per freelance writer Simonas Baranauskas, a total of six teams will compete in the Big Baller Brand Challenge, including rival Dzukija and reserve teams from Zalgiris and Lietuvos Rytas.

Prienai Vytautas' first game in the Big Baller Brand Challenge will take place on Jan. 9 against Zalgiris 2.

The Ball brothers signed deals to play for Prienai Vytautas last month after LiAngelo withdrew from UCLA and LaMelo was pulled out of Chino Hills High School.