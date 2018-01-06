Steph Curry Says He's Making 'Real Progress' on Buying Panthers with Diddy

NBA Champion and league MVP, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors gets the Carolina Panthers' fans fired up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. The Panthers won 24-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry isn't backing down on trying to partner up with Diddy to buy the Carolina Panthers.

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Friday, Curry said it "is a real thing, so hopefully it happens sooner than later."

Panthers owner and founder Jerry Richardson announced Dec. 17 he was putting the franchise up for sale.

His decision came after the team said in a statement it was opening an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against the 81-year-old.

Diddy, real name Sean John Combs, tweeted he would like to buy the Panthers. Curry, who grew up in North Carolina and is a Panthers fan, responded to the rap mogul by noting he wanted in on a potential deal.

According to Forbes, the Panthers are the 23rd-most valuable sports franchise at $1 billion, and Diddy has a net worth of $820 million.

