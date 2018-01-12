The 2018 NFL Draft's Answer to Every Team's Biggest Problem

The 2018 NFL Draft's Answer to Every Team's Biggest ProblemJanuary 12, 2018
One correct draft-day decision is sometimes all that's needed to kick-start an organizational turnaround. A quick glimpse at this year's playoff field shows how one or two deft draft choices set teams up for success.
The Philadelphia Eagles wouldn't be the No. 1 NFC seed if they didn't trade for the No. 2 pick in 2016 to select quarterback Carson Wentz. The New Orleans Saints couldn't have gotten out of their three-year 7-9 rut without taking Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams and Alvin Kamara. The Jacksonville Jaguars are still playing due, in part, to the 2016 additions of Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue.
Some were first-round picks, while others proved to be stars after later selections. The right situation is every bit as important as a player's natural ability.
As such, Bleacher Report connected each team's primary issue with the ideal draft fit.
Arizona Cardinals: QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer's retirements left the Arizona Cardinals' with an uncertain future. Finding a new franchise quarterback will be general manager Steve Keim's primary draft goal, but the team doesn't hold a top-10 selection.
At No. 15, Arizona's options will be somewhat limited. At least two if not three or four of the top signal-callers are expected to be drafted before the Cardinals' pick. However, Baker Mayfield's draft status is a moving target.
The Heisman Trophy winner deserves top-10 consideration for his play—and he may receive it—but his 6'1" frame (or shorter) and potential attitude issues may drive him down traditionalist's draft boards.
The Cardinals can take advantage of dogmatic views if Mayfield falls into their laps by selecting the most accurate quarterback in the class and getting their franchise signal-caller in the middle of the first round.
Atlanta Falcons: OG Braden Smith, Auburn
The Atlanta Falcons' Alex Mack is arguably the league's best center. The team's guards, meanwhile, need to be more physical and consistent at the point of attack.
Wes Schweitzer didn't fare as well as expected during his first year as a full-time starter. Also, the 31-year-old Andy Levitre missed three games due to a triceps injury, and he could be a salary-cap casualty since the Falcons can save $7 million by releasing him.
Braden Smith can be an immediate replacement for either as a second-round selection. The two-time All-SEC performer played tackle and guard at Auburn. His 6'6", 303-pound frame undersells how powerful he can be, though. As an interior lineman, Smith's greatest attribute is his ability to finish blocks. He loves to bury his opponents into the ground.
Smith's length, athleticism and attitude make the 21-year-old an ideal option for Atlanta.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
The Baltimore Ravens need to overhaul their receiving corps. The NFL's 27th-ranked passing attack may have to deal with the potential free-agent losses of Mike Wallace and Michael Campanaro—but a fresh start may be welcome in any case.
Courtland Sutton has a chance to become the first wide receiver selected in April. The 6'4", 216-pound target has the frame and skill set reminiscent of A.J. Green. He's glides about the field and looks like a different caliber of player than everyone else around him.
Sutton grabbed 144 receptions for 2,331 yards and 22 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
Two potential concerns could put him in the Ravens' draft range. First, he's not a polished route-runner. Second, Sutton's top-end speed remains in question. These things have the potential to scare teams with top 10 selections and make Sutton available with the 16th overall pick.
Buffalo Bills: WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
How bad were the Buffalo Bills wide receivers this past season? They finished last in yards of separation at the time of the ball's release, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats (via NFL.com's Matt Harmon).
Which receiver is the best at creating separation in the 2018 draft class? Alabama's Calvin Ridley.
Ridley is adept at breaking off the top of his routes and losing defensive backs because he's such a smooth route-runner and his short-area quickness is difficult to counter.
As a result, the two-time national champion may be the first wide receiver off the board, while the Bills aren't scheduled to be on the clock until the 21st pick.
Ridley is such a natural fit, the organization should look into moving up to select him to make sure it doesn't miss getting the most help it can for next year's quarterback. It has the ammunition to do so with back-to-back first-round picks, courtesy of last year's swap with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Carolina Panthers: DE Marcus Davenport, UTSA
Offensive setbacks in 2017 overshadowed a growing problem along the Carolina Panthers' defensive front: The group is old.
Defensive ends Julius Peppers, Charles Johnson and Mario Addison are 37, 31 and 30 years of age, respectively. The team needs youth even if Peppers returns for another season—and he should, for two reasons. First, he's coming of an impressive 11-sack campaign. Second, he can help mold the incoming talent.
Marcus Davenport's skill set invokes Peppers comparisons. At 6'7", 255 pounds, the UTSA product isn't as bulky coming into the league as the then-283-pound Peppers was in 2002, but he's extremely athletic for a man his size and still somewhat raw as a pass-rusher. Even so, Davenport finished his final season on campus with 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.
Learning from the NFL's No. 4 all-time leading sack artist is an ideal scenario for a young man with so much upside.
Chicago Bears: WR Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State
The Chicago Bears hold the No. 8 pick, and no definitive top wide receiver has established himself. One or two names could rise to top-10 status before April 26, but the franchise may need to go in another direction before addressing the roster's most deficient position.
A quick glimpse at recent draft history shows the best wide receiver prospects haven't come out of the first round anyhow (as Bears fans unfortunately know).
Instead, general manager Ryan Pace can concentrate on the next tier of targets starting in the second round, and Oklahoma State's Marcell Ateman is a standout option. Ateman missed the entire 2016 campaign with a broken bone in his right foot, but he broke out in 2017 with 59 receptions for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Texas native is a big target at 6'4" and 220 pounds. He also has tremendous body control and the ability to snag 50/50 balls. He could become what the team envisioned when it drafted Kevin White seventh overall in 2015.
Cincinnati Bengals: C Billy Price, Ohio State
The great Paul Brown used the Cincinnati Bengals' first draft choice to select center Bob Johnson in 1968. The organization needs to get back to those basics by emphasizing the offensive interior.
Offensive tackle may seem to be a bigger problem, but the franchise already made investments in both Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher. Plus, starting center Russell Bodine, who has been mediocre at best the past four seasons, is a free agent.
Center is the focal point. The position sets the tone for the entire offensive line.
Ohio State's Billy Price is a dominant prospect, because he brings the power of a guard—where he started for three seasons before moving over the ball—and the athleticism to consistently make second-level blocks or lead as a pulling blocker. His value might not align with the Bengals' 12th overall pick, but a trade down shouldn't be out of the equation.
Cleveland Browns: QB Sam Darnold, USC
The Cleveland Browns last drafted the top quarterback prospect No. 1 overall 19 years ago when they began their rebirth with Tim Couch. He wasn't answer, and neither were the 27 other signal-callers who followed.
As the team holds the first and fourth overall picks and a glaring need, there's no better time to address the position. It can select someone even if he isn't ready, because Cleveland has more than $100 million to spend in free agency to acquire a veteran bridge, per Over the Cap.
Many considered USC's Sam Darnold the top quarterback prospect entering the season, but his play dipped when he led major college football in turnovers. However, the traits that once made him so desirable haven't changed.
Darnold is still a strapping 6'4", 220-pound gunslinger with the ability to make special throws when working outside structure. His flatline personality has treated him well as a 20-year-old starter at one of college football's premier programs.
Dallas Cowboys: S Derwin James, Florida State
Derwin James may be the most physically gifted prospect in this year's class, and he can help solve two of the Dallas Cowboys' problems.
James is listed as a safety. He'll come into the league as a defensive back and either displace Jeff Heath or move Byron Jones back to cornerback. The 6'3", 215-pound defender can line up over the slot, cover half the field or work the deep third. Florida State's coaching staff asked him to do all that and more.
After tearing his meniscus in 2016, James returned to the lineup as a rover and lined up in the box more often. He can be used similarly as a pro by starting at safety and then becoming a dime 'backer in sub-packages. The Cowboys need to become more athletic at the second level, especially when Sean Lee isn't available.
How James tests and performs during the predraft process could cause his value to skyrocket—which may keep him out of the Cowboys' reach with the 19th overall pick.
Denver Broncos: QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
The Denver Broncos must find a viable quarterback before their championship window closes. Thus, no team is more motivated to acquire its signal-caller of choice this offseason. Maybe general manager John Elway will pursue a veteran. If he doesn't, Josh Rosen is the ideal complement to an elite defense and strong running game.
It'll be said a million times before the draft: Rosen is the most natural thrower in the class. He spins the ball better than any quarterback to come into the NFL over the past decade. But three things will separate him from the pack, at least early in his career.
First, Rosen is highly intelligent and should easily absorb an NFL playbook. Second, he already operated in a pro-style scheme under previous UCLA head coach Jim Mora. Finally, Rosen's made fearless tight-window throws.
He's a natural. His ceiling may not be as high as other quarterbacks in this class, but he's suited for a team such as Denver, which has an established club and the draft position (No. 5) to get him.
Detroit Lions: RB Derrius Guice, LSU
The Detroit Lions own the 20th pick and can forget about Penn State's Saquon Barkley at that spot, as he'll be gone. But LSU's Derrius Guice remains a possibility.
The two may be closer in talent than they're often said to be. Guice dealt with injuries in 2017 and didn't quite live up to expectations. When he was healthy, though, he ran through opponents.
The 218-pound back amassed 816 rushing yards during LSU's final six contests. He's the type of workhorse the Lions desperately need. A Detroit running back hasn't a posted a 100-yard game since Thanksgiving Day in 2013.
Defenses enter each game knowing they don't have to sell out to stop the run because the Lions won't make them pay. This needs to change.
Green Bay Packers: CB Joshua Jackson, Iowa
The Green Bay Packers hired Mike Pettine to replace longtime defensive coordinator Dom Capers. Pettine served as the Cleveland Browns' head coach in 2014 and 2015, a time in which he pushed to make Justin Gilbert the eighth pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
That failed spectacularly, but it provides insight into the Packers' new approach. No, Pettine won't make personnel decisions. However, how he likes to build his defense will be a consideration. The new coordinator prefers long, athletic corners with an emphasis on ball skills.
That description fits Iowa's Josh Jackson to a T. The 6'1" defensive back emerged in 2017 after becoming a full-time starter and jumped into the first-round conversation. He led major college football with eight interceptions and 26 defended passes.
A year ago, the Packers spent a second-round pick on a similar talent in Kevin King. Jackson, King and Damarious Randall can form a strong, young cornerback trio to improve upon a secondary that finished next to last by surrendering 7.9 yards per pass attempt.
Houston Texans: OT Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
The Houston Texans will have to wait a long time until they're on the board.
After trading their first- and second-round picks to the Cleveland Browns, the Texans will search for an answer along the offensive line near the top of the third.
Offensive tackle needs an improvement in the worst way. No one aptly filled left tackle Duane Brown's shoes before his holdout or after his late-October trade to the Seattle Seahawks. At right tackle, Breno Giacomini started all 16 games, but his performance was dismal. He's also a free agent.
Waiting until the third round to acquire a ready-made starting offensive tackle is a difficult proposition. Slotting Ohio State's Jamarco Jones there may be a bit generous to the Texans, but he hasn't received the same attention as other blockers. The 6'5", 310-pound Jones developed into a two-year starter at left tackle and excelled when asked to make blocks on the move.
Indianapolis Colts: RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hinted at taking Penn State's Saquon Barkley with this year's third overall pick.
"You put [Andrew Luck] on that field healed up, and all the sudden you put an Edgerrin James type of player—maybe, with that bigger, faster, stronger—and let this man continue the job that he's already begun to do," Irsay said, per Colts Wire's Kevin Hickey. "This is going to be a special place to be, and a special place to play."
All of this assumes Barkley is even available. An argument can be made he's the top prospect in the 2018 class. However, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants both have needs at quarterback that could trump Barkley's value.
General manager Chris Ballard should rebuild the Colts offensive line, but it appears a top running back is the owner's preference, and NFL owners usually get what they want. Plus, a replacement for the 34-year-old Frank Gore really is needed, too.
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
Blake Bortles isn't the Jacksonville Jaguars' answer at quarterback, and there's no reason they should pay him $19.053 million next year to be their starter when a far more dynamic option will likely be available.
Lamar Jackson is a legit quarterback prospect and a first-round talent. The idea he should be converted into a wide receiver is ludicrous. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner produced at an elite level for two seasons against top competition, and he continued to improve the entire time.
Of course, the 21-year-old signal-caller needs further development. So does every other quarterback who transitions to the pros. It's hard to deny 7,203 passing yards and 57 touchdown tosses in two seasons. Oh, he outgained the top running back and potential No. 1 overall prospect Saquon Barkley on the ground by 405 yards during the same span.
Jackson has a unique skill set that's rarely been seen, and he shouldn't be knocked for his approach. Instead, a team with some foresight can develop him into an unstoppable offensive weapon.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Anthony Miller, Memphis
The Kansas City Chiefs desperately need receivers who can get open. This didn't happen during their latest playoff disappointment against the Tennessee Titans. Once Travis Kelce suffered a concussion in the first half, the offense grew stagnant. No one else could work the middle of the field and open space for the rest of the targets.
Anthony Miller isn't a 6'5", 260-pound tight end, but he is the draft class' best slot receiver. The walk-on left Memphis as the program's all-time leading receiver with 238 receptions for 3,590 yards. According to Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle, Miller led all collegiate receivers in yards per route run (3.50, minimum 300 routes) and ranked second overall in passer rating when targeted (130.4) this season.
Kelce and Tyreek Hill are special talents, but the Chiefs need more from the rest of the receiving corps. Miller is the perfect complementary piece.
Los Angeles Chargers: DT Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
Turn on the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, and Alabama defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne will immediately pop off the screen. He was the best player on the field during the awesome overtime contest.
Payne is a monster at the point of attack. The 308-pound defensive tackle is nearly impossible to move off the ball against the run.
But he never quite developed into the every-down defender and potential top-10 talent he was projected to be entering the season. However, he provided his best effort on the biggest stage with seven quarterback pressures and six defensive stops, per Pro Football Focus.
The Chargers allowed a league-worst 4.9 yards per carry in 2017, and a bigger, more physical presence is desperately needed along their defensive interior. The prediction? Payne.
Los Angeles Rams: OG Will Hernandez, UTEP
The Los Angeles Rams are well on their way to building something special with head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff.
They need offensive line adjustments for long-term stability, though. The entire interior could be replaced. Center John Sullivan is a free agent. Rodger Saffold is about to enter the last year of his deal. Jamon Brown is an average guard.
Will Hernandez started 49 straight games for UTEP at left guard—which makes him an obvious replacement for Saffold. However, the 330-pound mauler will be shifted throughout the draft process to see how he performs at right guard and even center. If he performs well, he'll be considered a first-round target.
Getting the right talent in place to protect Goff well into his career is vital. Hernandez is a physical tone-setter, and McVay can find a way to work him into the lineup regardless of position.
Miami Dolphins: TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
The Miami Dolphins' Adam Gase-Julius Thomas reunion tour fizzled. The soon-to-be 30-year-old Thomas isn't the same mismatch nightmare who once produced 24 touchdown receptions in 2013 and '14 with Gase calling the plays for the Denver Broncos.
However, a similar presence is needed for the scheme to fully function.
South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert may be the only first-round tight end in this year's class. But calling him a tight end is unfair. Yes, he'll line up next to the offensive tackle at times. But the Jackrabbits' coaching staff moved him all over the formation. The 6'5", 260-pound target led the team with 72 receptions for 1,111 yards. His junior performance was even more impressive with 92 catches for 1,293 yards.
Goedert's potential addition isn't just about improving the tight end position. His size and athleticism will allow him to work the middle of the field for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Since slot receiver Jarvis Landry is a free agent, this role becomes even more important to fill.
Minnesota Vikings: OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
Most offensive linemen work in anonymity. But there are a few top-level draft prospects who are exceptions.
For example, Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey will receive plenty of exposure in the coming months as two first-round possibilities. Isaiah Wynn isn't as heralded, but he's projected to be a good guard in the pros.
Wynn served as the anchor along the Georgia Bulldogs offensive line. The senior took over at left tackle this past season and didn't allow a single pressure in 11 different contests, per Pro Football Focus. Wynn gets great fits in both the pass and run games because he plays with stellar knee bend and establishes his hands on a consistent basis.
At 6'2" and 302 pounds, Wynn started two seasons at guard before bumping out to the blind side. Now, he can be an upgrade even as a late second-round target for a Minnesota Vikings offensive line that requires a replacement plan for 35-year-old guard Joe Berger, who is a free agent.
New England Patriots: QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
Whether or not there's a fracture within the New England Patriots organization, two things remain true: Tom Brady is 40 years old, and the team doesn't have a quarterback succession plan after trading Jimmy Garoppolo.
Since the Patriots' first pick is near the end of the first round, options are limited. However, New England would be in Mason Rudolph's perceived draft range with either its late first-rounder or early second-round pick (courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers).
Rudolph may not be considered the same level of prospect as UCLA's Josh Rosen or USC's Sam Darnold, but he does fit a set of standards devised by Bill Belichick's mentor, Bill Parcells. Rudolph started at Oklahoma State for three years, graduated, won more than 23 games, provided a 92-to-26 touchdown-to-interception ratio and completed 63 percent of his passes.
The Cowboys' wide-open offense might scare away some teams. The Patriots won't be counted among them after drafting and developing an Air Raid disciple in Garoppolo.
New Orleans Saints: LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
Georgia's Roquan Smith is generally considered the top off-the-ball linebacker in the 2018 class, but he'll be challenged by Virginia Tech's Tremaine Edmunds.
Smith is an instinctive and productive linebacker with tremendous range. Edmunds is a different animal because of his size-speed-athleticism ratio—which some teams may prefer.
Edmunds stands 6'5" and weighs 250 pounds. Normally, bigger linebackers struggle to open their hips and work in space. This isn't the case for Edmunds, who can turn and run with smaller targets.
The New Orleans Saints are much improved on the defensive side of the ball, but the unit lacks difference-makers at linebacker. The strengths of the group are Cameron Jordan up front and an impressive young secondary. Adding a linebacker who can defend the run, rush the passer and drop into space would help complete the defense.
New York Giants: OT Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
The Eli Manning decision will determine the New York Giants' willingness to invest the second overall pick in a quarterback prospect. Whether the franchise makes that decision or not (and it should), general manager Dave Gettleman needs to prioritize improvement along the offensive line.
The team already released Bobby Hart. Ereck Flowers found himself on the bench late in the season after he "mentally checked out" and dealt with a groin injury, according to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz.
Flowers has been a disappointment since the Giants made him the ninth pick in the 2015 draft. The organization may not be willing to give up on him yet, but he doesn't need to remain the offense's starting left tackle.
Instead, Gettleman must find a talented blocker to take over the blind side. At 6'8" and 345 pounds, Orlando Brown is a massive human being. He has the potential to be a first-round pick and the top offensive tackle, yet his lateral agility is suspect. Even so, the unanimous All-American uses his size and length to his advantage even if he's not the most flexible or nimble blocker. He'd be a no-brainer selection if he fell to New York's second-round pick .
New York Jets: QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
NFL scouts tend to value a prospect's traits over his production, system and situation. Josh Allen is a scout's dream quarterback because he fits the physical profile of an elite prospect.
Allen stands 6'5" and weighs 240 pounds. More importantly, he has the caliber of arm talent most NFL quarterbacks can only dream of coupled with enough athleticism to consistently make plays outside of the offense's structure.
However, Allen's decision-making and ball placement have been erratic. Some of this will be explained away by a poor supporting cast, but the talented young man didn't develop to expected levels this past season.
The New York Jets are in a predicament because addressing quarterback is the organization's No. 1 priority, but the sixth overall pick may not be high enough to select one of the top two QB prospects—UCLA's Josh Rosen and USC's Sam Darnold. Allen, meanwhile, is gifted enough to be considered a top-10 talent.
Oakland Raiders: LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
The Oakland Raiders organization is abuzz with excitement after the return of head coach Jon Gruden. But a coach is only as good as his players. Right now, the Oakland Raiders aren't good enough on defense.
Roquan Smith can help change that as the most instinctive and rangy linebacker prospect to enter the NFL ranks since Luke Kuechly.
Smith fits the description of a sideline-to-sideline demon. His speed not only makes him an outstanding run defender, but he also shows the ability to cover running backs out of the backfield and drop into the deep middle of Cover 2.
The Butkus Award winner led the talented Georgia Bulldogs defense with 137 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. Khalil Mack is already a superstar, but the Raiders need a field general like Smith roaming the middle.
Philadelphia Eagles: OT Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan
It's a trade-off any team would take, but the one downside of the Philadelphia Eagles' breakout campaign is they'll be in a difficult spot to address a premium position in the draft.
Most top left tackle prospects are long gone before the later portions of the first round. The Eagles will have to dig a little deeper to find the right fit and a talent capable of playing the position.
Chukwuma Okorafor is far from a finished product. For example, he needs to display more hip-snap upon contact. But he has the traits to develop into a fine blindside protector. The 6'6", 330-pound tackle is light on his feet and moves like a much smaller man. He also has vine-like arms to help steer defenders around the pocket.
Jason Peters' career may or may not be over, but even if he returns, the Eagles can't rely on a soon-to-be 36-year-old left tackle coming off ACL and MCL tears.
Pittsburgh Steelers: S Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the NFL's best and most talented teams. Holes can be found among even the deepest rosters, though.
Defensively, the secondary and middle linebacker are concern areas. Finding Ryan Shazier's replacement may be a more immediate concern, but the Steelers must also find a way to settle their back line.
Mike Mitchell might be the team's defensive mouthpiece, but he hasn't played well, and Pittsburgh needs more from the position. Plus, Mitchell turns 31 years old before next season, and the organization can save $6.4 million by releasing him this offseason.
Ronnie Harrison may have been overlooked to a degree on a star-studded Alabama defense, yet he tied for first on the team with 74 total tackles and snagged three interceptions. The 6'3", 214-pound Harrison provides flexibility with the size to play near the line of scrimmage yet enough range to be a regular free safety.
San Francisco 49ers: C James Daniels, Iowa
The center position is pivotal to the success of Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme. The system isn't as effective without standouts like Tom Nalen or Alex Mack leading the way. The San Francisco 49ers lacked that type of presence.
Daniel Kilgore started all 16 games, but he didn't play well. Plus, the 30-year-old blocker enters the offseason as a free agent.
The 49ers mined the Iowa program during last year's draft, selecting quarterback C.J. Beathard and tight end George Kittle. Why? Because the Hawkeyes run a near-identical offense.
James Daniels can be the crown jewel of an offensive line rebuild and won't cost a first-round pick. San Francisco may use a late second or early third-round pick to acquire the center. Daniels' lateral movement is exceptional. His agility allowed him to complete reach and second-level blocks for the Hawkeyes, and it will for his NFL team as well.
Seattle Seahawks: OT Connor Williams, Texas
The Seattle Seahawks offensive coaching staff is in upheaval after head coach Pete Carroll relieved offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable of their duties Wednesday. What direction the team plans to go has yet to be determined.
However, problems within the offense remain the same, and they start along the front five. The Seahawks feature the league's worst offensive line, and massive improvement is needed.
Connor Williams has the potential to be the first offensive tackle off the board. The 6'6", 315-pound blocker displays nimble feet and easy movement skills. That said, an injury-shortened 2017 campaign coupled with some inconsistent technique could cause a slight draft-day tumble.
Seattle owns the 18th overall pick. The Seahawks can wait and hope Williams falls to them or trade up and acquire his services. His presence in the lineup would solve right tackle for a few years before he would replace Duane Brown on the blind side.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense features plenty of sizzle, yet the unit lacks the meat necessary to be successful. The offense is loaded at the skill positions with Jameis Winston, Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and an emerging Peyton Barber.
The offensive line, though, is subpar, and the organization can make a statement by using the seventh overall pick to select the best overall offensive line prospect in the last six years. Yes, Quenton Nelson is that good. In fact, he may be the best overall talent available, albeit at a lesser-valued position.
Guards usually aren't selected among the top prospects, yet Nelson is a dominant force along the offensive interior with immediate All-Pro potential. His ability to physically manhandle defensive linemen is rare, and his pass sets are quick and consistent. He has the chance to be a stabilizing force for a team in need of an offensive line upgrade.
Tennessee Titans: WR Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State
The Tennessee Titans already invested heavily in the wide receiver position less than a year ago by selecting Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Far more will be expected of Davis in his second year, but the Titans still lack the ability to create mismatches as an offensive unit.
Since using another first-round pick on the position seems unlikely, Tennessee could bolster the position later in the draft, like the second round.
Jaleel Scott wins with size (6'6" and 215 pounds) and tremendous body control. The combination allows the once-overlooked JUCO transfer to be a serious deep threat. He finished tied for second overall at the FBS level this past season with 15 deep-pass receptions, according to Pro Football Focus.
Scott and Davis have the potential to provide quarterback Marcus Mariota with a dynamic one-two receiving punch.
Washington Redskins: TE Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
Of course, Kirk Cousins' decision whether to stay with the Washington Redskins or depart in free agency will have a major impact upon the organization's draft plans. Right now, no one knows which way the quarterback is leaning, and it's fair to assume he still has a good chance of re-signing with his current squad.
If that's the case, Washington's front office needs to build a better supporting cast around Cousins. Tight end may seem like the last position to address because of the depth found on the roster, but Mark Andrews is more than a traditional tight end. Think of him as an offensive weapon. He may not be in play with the 13th overall pick, but the team can manipulate the draft to their liking.
The John Mackey Award winner spent most of the 2017 season lined up in the slot as a mismatch in the passing game. Andrews led all FBS tight ends with 958 receiving yards and finished second among draft-eligible tight ends at 2.63 yards per route run, per Pro Football Focus. The 6'5", 254-pound target can be the presence Washington wanted when it signed Terrelle Pryor.
Plus, Jordan Reed's injury history coupled with Vernon Davis' turning 34 years old later this month make the position more of a need than it appears on the surface.
