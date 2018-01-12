The 2018 NFL Draft's Answer to Every Team's Biggest Problem

0 of 32

Harry How/Getty Images

One correct draft-day decision is sometimes all that's needed to kick-start an organizational turnaround. A quick glimpse at this year's playoff field shows how one or two deft draft choices set teams up for success.

The Philadelphia Eagles wouldn't be the No. 1 NFC seed if they didn't trade for the No. 2 pick in 2016 to select quarterback Carson Wentz. The New Orleans Saints couldn't have gotten out of their three-year 7-9 rut without taking Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams and Alvin Kamara. The Jacksonville Jaguars are still playing due, in part, to the 2016 additions of Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue.

Some were first-round picks, while others proved to be stars after later selections. The right situation is every bit as important as a player's natural ability.

As such, Bleacher Report connected each team's primary issue with the ideal draft fit.