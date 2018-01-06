Hopman Cup 2018 Results: Roger Federer, Belinda Bencic Push Switzerland to Glory

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic clinched Hopman Cup glory for Switzerland on Saturday, as they beat Germany 2-1 in an entertaining final in Perth.

Federer got Switzerland off to a fine start, as he recovered from a set down to beat Alexander Zverev. However, Angelique Kerber was excellent in her showdown with Bencic, winning in routine fashion and pushing the final to a deciding doubles match.

In it, Federer and Bencic were able to get the job done, giving Switzerland their third Hopman Cup crown. Federer last won the prize in 2001 in partnership with Martina Hingis.

Read on for the results in full for the competition final and a reminder of how this absorbing tussle played out.

Hopman Cup 2018—Final Results

Roger Federer (SUI) bt. Alexander Zverev (GER), 6-7(4) 6-0 6-2

Angelique Kerber (GER) bt. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-4 6-1

Federer and Bencic (SUI) bt. Zvererv and Kerber (GER), 4-3 4-2

Final Recap

It was up to Federer to get things started for Switzerland, although Zverev showcased early on why so many are excited about his future in the game.

The German was able to dig in early in the set when Federer applied pressure to his serve, before pushing the opening stanza into a tiebreak. In it, Zverev played some sparkling tennis, moving 5-2 in front before putting himself one up.

As we can see, the brilliance of the 20-year-old was riling the usually unflappable veteran, per Eurosport UK:

Unsurprisingly, there was a response from Federer in the second set, as he stepped up to a gear few can cope with.

On serve, in rallies and at the net, the Swiss dominated the stanza, dishing out a bagel to Zverev. The momentum in the match had shifted, and Federer was looking increasingly serene.

Zverev was a little jaded by comparison, and while he showed more in the third set, Federer had too much quality for him in the end. The 19-time Grand Slam champion coasted to victory, giving his country a lead.

Naturally, the great man wrapped the match up with a swagger:

As noted by journalist Carole Bouchard, after the match both men quickly turned their attentions to the second contest:

Kerber produced a dominant display in it. While there were moments when Bencic threatened in the opener, the former world No. 1 always appeared to have a measure of control on points.

After taking the first 6-4, Kerber stepped things up in the second. The duo shared the first two games, before the left-hander put the hammer down, rattling off five games in a row to make the match level.

Afterwards, the German said she was looking forward to taking on Federer in the deciding doubles, per journalist Reem Abulleil:

While the doubles at the Hopman Cup is regularly a light-hearted occasion, with the title on the line, the players were taking this seriously.

The Swiss pair always appeared to have an edge in the doubles, with Federer proving decisive in many points. Eventually, after 38 minutes of absorbing tennis, they triumphed, much to the delight of the supporters in attendance.

Now 36, Federer should be in the twilight of his career. But as he prepares to defend his Australian Open title and win his 20th Grand Slam in the process, there are few signs of him slowing down.